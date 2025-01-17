Israel’s security cabinet and government is convening to vote on the long-awaited Gaza ceasefire agreement. Two far-right Israeli Cabinet members — Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich and Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir — have voiced opposition to the deal, with Ben-Gvir threatening to quit if it’s passed.

As Palestinians await confirmation the deal has been secured, Israel continues its deadly attacks across Gaza. Over 113 Palestinians have been killed since the truce was announced Wednesday. At least 28 of those were children. This is Sami Abu Tahoun, a displaced child living in al-Nuseirat camp.

Sami Abu Tahoun: “I only wish to return to Gaza City for one reason: I wish to see my father again. Since our displacement, I lost something essential in my life: the presence of a father. When my mother asked me to go pray, I refused because I wanted to pray with my father. We hope the war will end next Sunday as they say in the meetings.”

If approved, the deal would go into effect Sunday, including the release of the first captives. We’ll get the latest on the ceasefire after headlines.