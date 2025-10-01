Israel continues to bombard Gaza, killing 51 Palestinians in 24 hours. Two missiles struck al-Falah School in Gaza City, which had been converted into a shelter for hundreds of displaced people. Turkish broadcaster TRT confirmed that a Palestinian freelance photographer, Yahya Barzaq, was killed by Israel in Deir al-Balah in central Gaza yesterday. Palestinians gathered at Al-Aqsa Hospital in Deir al-Balah mourning their loved ones killed in Israeli strikes. Here’s Atef Abu Jarad, a displaced Palestinian man from Beit Lahia.

Atef Abu Jarad: “We came here after the violence and total destruction in Beit Lahia. We have been informed by the Israeli army to head to safe places in these areas, specifically in Deir al-Balah. But unfortunately, the Israeli war machine refuses to do anything but bombard very innocent lives that have nothing to do, near or far, with any type of weapon or resistance. Unfortunately, I speak with complete clarity that there is no safe place in the Gaza Strip.”

Meanwhile, the Global Sumud Flotilla says its fleet has sailed into the “high-risk zone” and is about 118 nautical miles from Gaza. Spain and Italy have sent ships to sail with the flotilla to ensure its passage, but Italy said it would stop tracking the flotilla as of yesterday. David Adler of Progressive International, one of the activists who is on the flotilla, posted on X his “final letter,” writing, “Last night, several Israeli naval ships menaced our convoy. They attacked our vessels, intimidated our crew, and disabled our communications. We recognize these tactics from previous flotilla missions. We know that they are the precursor to what we have long feared: illegal Israeli abduction in international waters.”