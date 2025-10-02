Israel’s Navy has intercepted dozens of ships laden with humanitarian aid, halting efforts by international activists to break Israel’s siege of the Gaza Strip. Video live-streamed by the Global Sumud Flotilla showed Israeli commandos boarding ships in international waters and abducting dozens of activists. A spokesperson for the flotilla said at least 443 people from 47 countries had been taken into custody. Among them are Swedish activist Greta Thunberg and Nelson Mandela’s grandson, Mandla Mandela. The raid came after Israeli forces issued a warning by radio as the flotilla sailed through international waters north of Egypt.

Israeli Navy: “You are entering an active war zone. If you continue and attempt to breach the naval blockade, we will stop your vessel and act to confiscate it through legal proceedings in court. You will bear full responsibility for your actions.”

Thiago Ávila: “You say that we are entering an active war zone. You’re saying that we are entering a place where you’re committing war crimes. This is against international law. Once again, the International Court of Justice made a provisional ruling that any attempt to hinder a humanitarian mission to Gaza is prohibited by international law, and is complying with the request to make you accountable for the crime of genocide.”

Israel’s raid set off international outcry. Protesters took to the streets in solidarity with the flotilla in cities including Athens, Berlin, Buenos Aires, Istanbul and Madrid. Italy’s labor unions called for a general strike on Friday. Pakistan’s prime minister condemned what he called a “dastardly attack,” while South African President Cyril Ramaphosa demanded the immediate release of the flotilla’s participants. After headlines, we’ll get an update on the Global Sumud Flotilla.