The Trump administration is giving hints it may ignore a federal judge’s ruling restricting Elon Musk and his associates in DOGE, the Department of Government Efficiency, from accessing the Treasury Department’s critical payment systems. In his decision, U.S. District Judge Paul Engelmayer warned about the “disclosure of sensitive and confidential information and the heightened risk that the systems in question will be more vulnerable than before to hacking.” Vice President JD Vance responded to the ruling by writing on social media that “judges aren’t allowed to control the executive’s legitimate power.” Elon Musk also called for the judge to be impeached.

On Sunday, Democratic Senator Chris Murphy appeared on ABC’s “This Week” and warned against what he called the billionaire takeover of government.

Sen. Chris Murphy: “I think this is the most serious constitutional crisis the country has faced, certainly since Watergate. The president is attempting to seize control of power and for corrupt purposes. The president wants to be able to decide how and where money is spent, so that he can reward his political friends, he can punish his political enemies. That is the evisceration of democracy.”

In other news about DOGE, Elon Musk says he is rehiring 25-year-old Marko Elez, who resigned after being linked to a deleted social media account that advocated racism and eugenics, writing, among other things, “Normalize Indian hate.” Trump and JD Vance had both called for him to be rehired.