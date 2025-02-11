The ceasefire agreement between Hamas and Israel that would lead to the release of captives on both sides is now on the brink of collapse, after Hamas said Israel had repeatedly violated the agreement. Hamas cited recent deadly attacks by Israel, including four Palestinians killed over the weekend, as well as large shortfalls in the number of humanitarian aid and fuel trucks allowed to enter Gaza. Palestinians say Israel has barred all but 20,000 of the 200,000 tents that it agreed to send and has entirely failed in its commitment to allow 60,000 mobile homes into Gaza. On Monday, President Trump said the ceasefire deal should be canceled unless Hamas releases all of its remaining hostages by Saturday, repeating his threat that “all hell is going to break out” in Gaza. Palestinians reacted to Trump’s threat.

Jomaa Abu Kosh: “Donald Trump, the U.S. president, says that 'if Hamas does not provide us with the hostages on time, Gaza will become hell.' What hell? Hell worse than what we already have? Hell worse than killing? The destruction, all the practices and inhumane crimes that have occurred in the Gaza Strip have not happened anywhere else in the world.”

Most of Gaza remains without running water or reliable power, and most families lack basic services like sanitation and healthcare. This week, heavy rain and strong winds have left hundreds of thousands of people living in makeshift tents exposed to the severe cold and wet conditions.