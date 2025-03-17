Yemen’s Health Ministry says at least 53 people were killed and dozens of others wounded over the weekend after the United States launched nearly four dozen airstrikes against the Houthi movement. More than 30 civilians are reportedly among the dead, including four children and a woman killed when U.S. bombs struck two houses in Yemen’s northern Saada province. The Trump administration said it began the attacks after the Houthis resumed drone and missile attacks on ships in the Red Sea and Gulf of Aden, saying they are acting in solidarity with Palestinians under Israeli siege in Gaza. A Houthi spokesperson on Sunday promised to continue the strikes.

Yahya Sarea: “With the help of God Almighty, the Yemeni Armed Forces will continue to impose a naval blockade on the Israeli enemy and ban its ships in the declared zone of operations until aid and basic needs are delivered to the Gaza Strip.”

On social media, President Trump vowed to use “overwhelming lethal force like nothing you have seen before” against Yemen. A Trump administration official told reporters the attacks on Yemen might continue for weeks. The bombings come even though Congress has not declared war on Yemen.