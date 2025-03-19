Israel continued its relentless attacks across the Gaza Strip overnight, killing at least 27 Palestinians one day after Israel unilaterally withdrew from the Gaza ceasefire and launched massive new strikes. At least five international aid workers were rushed to Al-Aqsa Hospital in Deir al-Balah after they were injured in an Israeli airstrike that targeted a United Nations facility.

The group Defense for Children denounced the massacre of at least 174 children by Israeli forces on Tuesday, calling it “one of the largest one-day child death tolls” in Gaza’s history. Defense for Children Palestine wrote in a statement, “Israeli forces have signed a death warrant for Palestinian children in Gaza as they carry out nonstop attacks, continue to destroy civilian infrastructure, and prevent any humanitarian aid from reaching Palestinians in need. This is nothing short of a genocide.”

U.N. Secretary-General António Guterres has said he is “outraged” by the new wave of Israeli airstrikes on Gaza that have killed well over 400 people since Monday.

Meanwhile, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu threatened the latest bombardment campaign on Gaza is “only the beginning,” and said all future ceasefire talks will now take place “under fire.” Families of the remaining and recently released hostages have joined protests urging Netanyahu to return to the negotiating table.