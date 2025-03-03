Leaders in Europe held an emergency summit in London Sunday, two days after an unprecedented public clash at the White House between Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and both President Donald Trump and Vice President JD Vance. Zelensky had traveled to the White House to sign a deal giving the United States partial control over Ukraine’s raw earth minerals. But the deal imploded following a dramatic televised press conference where Trump accused Zelensky of gambling with World War III, after Zelensky insisted Ukraine could only back a Russia peace deal if it included a security guarantee from the United States. The press conference ended with Trump and JD Vance openly criticizing Zelensky.

President Donald Trump: “You’re not in a good position.”

President Volodymyr Zelensky: “Mr. President, I was in the” —

President Donald Trump: “You don’t have the cards right now. With us, you start having cards.”

President Volodymyr Zelensky: “I’m not playing cards.”

President Donald Trump: “But right now you don’t — yeah, you’re playing cards.”

President Volodymyr Zelensky: “I’m very serious, Mr. President.”

President Donald Trump: “You’re playing cards.”

President Volodymyr Zelensky: “I’m very serious.”

President Donald Trump: “You’re gambling with the lives of millions of people.”

President Volodymyr Zelensky: “I am the president in a war. You think” —

President Donald Trump: “You’re gambling with World War III.”

President Volodymyr Zelensky: “What are you thinking about?”

President Donald Trump: “You’re gambling with World War III.”

President Volodymyr Zelensky: “What are you thinking about?”

President Donald Trump: “And what you’re doing is very disrespectful to the country, this country” —

President Volodymyr Zelensky: “I am with all respect to your country.”

President Donald Trump: — “that’s backed you, far more than a lot of people said they should have.”

President Volodymyr Zelensky: “I am very respectful.”

Vice President JD Vance: “Have you said 'thank you' once?”

President Volodymyr Zelensky: “A lot of times.”

Vice President JD Vance: “This entire meeting? No, in this entire meeting” —

President Volodymyr Zelensky: “Even today.”

Vice President JD Vance: — “have you said 'thank you'?”

President Volodymyr Zelensky: “Even today.”

Vice President JD Vance: “You went to Pennsylvania and campaigned for the opposition in October.”

President Volodymyr Zelensky: “Oh my” —

Vice President JD Vance: “Offer some words of appreciation for the United States of America” —

President Volodymyr Zelensky: “What — what are you speaking about?”

Vice President JD Vance: — “and the president who’s trying to save your country.”

Shortly after this exchange, Secretary of State Marco Rubio and national security adviser Mike Waltz asked Zelensky to leave the White House.

Trump’s treatment of Zelensky shocked many in Washington. Republican Senator Lisa Murkowski said, “I am sick to my stomach as the administration appears to be walking away from our allies and embracing Putin, a threat to democracy and U.S. values around the world.”

Meanwhile, House Speaker Mike Johnson suggested that Zelensky may need to step down following the White House meeting.