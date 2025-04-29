Israeli airstrikes across the Gaza Strip have killed at least 13 Palestinians today, one day after Israeli attacks killed 48 others, including five children killed on a Gaza City street in an Israeli drone strike. Separately, four Palestinians were killed — three of them children — when Israel bombed a tent camp for displaced people near Khan Younis. It’s the latest attack by Israel on an area its military had designated as a so-called safe zone.

Israel’s unrelenting assault continued as Palestinian officials say Israel’s total siege of Gaza has led to over 65,000 cases of acute malnutrition in children. This is Khan Younis resident Basmah Skeikh Khalil.