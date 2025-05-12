Mass ICE raids are continuing across the U.S. In Tennessee, over 100 people were arrested in a joint operation between immigration agents and the Highway Patrol. Advocates say the Highway Patrol is aiding federal agents in racially profiling Tennessee residents, intimidating people into self-deporting, and stoking fear in immigrant communities.

In Worcester, Massachusetts, hundreds of community members gathered Sunday to protest the recent ICE detainment of at least two residents, whose arrest has provoked outrage online. Among other things, a video of the chaotic arrest shows police restraining the distressed teenage daughter of an arrested woman, pushing the girl’s face to the ground as she screamed.

There are mounting reports of ICE raids in California, including in farmworker towns like Oxnard, where federal agents last week surrounded an undocumented father and his two children in a truck before detaining the father and forcing him to leave his children behind.

This all comes as judges warn Trump’s mass deportation plans are eroding due process and other fundamental rights. Reagan-appointed U.S. District Judge J. Harvie Wilkinson warned, “If today the Executive claims the right to deport without due process and in disregard of court orders, what assurance will there be tomorrow that it will not deport American citizens and then disclaim responsibility to bring them home?”