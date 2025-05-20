The U.N. is warning 14,000 babies could die in Gaza in the next 48 hours without immediate aid. One hundred aid trucks have been approved for entry into Gaza today — far short of the number needed, but a big jump after fewer than 10 trucks were permitted to enter Gaza on Monday. The slow trickle of aid was the first food allowed into Gaza since Israel imposed a total blockade 11 weeks ago. A U.N. official called the limited supplies “a drop in the ocean” as the population of over 2 million is facing famine.

The leaders of Canada, France and the U.K. — all staunch allies of Israel — warned they could move to sanction Israel unless it halts its stepped-up offensive on Gaza and allows unfettered aid access. Separately, 23 of Israel’s allies signed a joint statement calling for a “full resumption of aid into Gaza immediately.”

Israeli forces continued to bombard Gaza overnight, killing at least 73 more Palestinians, including in Khan Younis, after the Israeli military ordered residents of the southern city to flee as it launched a major ground invasion and vowed to take control over the entire territory. Israel also attacked another school turned shelter in Gaza City.