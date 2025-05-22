South African President Cyril Ramaphosa visited the White House on Wednesday, where President Trump used their Oval Office appearance to push false claims that white Afrikaner farmers are facing a “genocide.” During an extraordinary confrontation broadcast live on TV, Trump had the lights dimmed and ordered video clips played showing people calling for violence against white farmers in South Africa. One clip showed white crosses marking what Trump falsely called “burial sites” of “over a thousand” white farmers; in fact, they were part of a protest against farm violence, not actual graves. South African police data show farm murders comprised less than 0.2% of murders between October and December of last year. This is President Ramaphosa responding to Trump’s ambush.

President Cyril Ramaphosa: “They’re a small minority party, which is allowed to exist in terms of our Constitution, which” —

President Donald Trump: “But you do allow them to take land.”

President Cyril Ramaphosa: “No, no, no, no.”

President Donald Trump: “You do allow them to take land.”

President Cyril Ramaphosa: “Nobody can take land” —

President Donald Trump: “And then when they take the land, they kill the white farmer. And when they kill the white farmer, nothing happens to them.”

President Cyril Ramaphosa: “No, no. There is quite” —

President Donald Trump: “Nothing happens to them.”

President Cyril Ramaphosa: “There is criminality in our country. People who do get killed, unfortunately, through criminal activity are not only white people. The majority of them are Black people.”

This month, the Trump administration granted refugee status to a group of 59 white South Africans — even as it suspended refugee resettlement for almost everyone else in the world. Trump’s claims of “white genocide” come after South Africa brought a genocide case against Israel at the International Court of Justice in The Hague.