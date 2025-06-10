Protests continued in Los Angeles Monday, as the Trump administration announced it’s sending 700 U.S. marines to the city. They’re expected to arrive in L.A. by this evening, deployed from nearby Camp Pendleton, in addition to another 2,000 National Guard who were sent to crack down on protests that erupted after a wave of ICE raids across L.A. This will bring the total National Guard presence in L.A. to 4,000. California is suing in response to Trump’s deployment of National Guard and Marine forces, which Governor Gavin Newsom called a “blatant abuse of power.” Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass accused the Trump administration of fomenting chaos and making L.A. a “test case” for imposing authoritarian rule against more U.S. cities.

Mayor Karen Bass: “We need to stop the raids. This should not be happening in our city. It is not warranted, and it does any — the only thing it does is contribute to chaos. This was chaos that was started in Washington, D.C. On Thursday, the city was peaceful. On Friday, it was not, because of the intervention of the federal government. And it’s — again, I don’t think our city should be a test case, a laboratory.”

We’ll speak with California Attorney General Rob Bonta, who brought the lawsuits against Trump, later in the broadcast.