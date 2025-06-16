Fighting between Israel and Iran has entered a fourth day, after Israel launched a sweeping, unprovoked attack to start a war between the two most powerful militaries in the Middle East. Since Friday, Israel has assassinated nine Iranian nuclear scientists along with key figures in Iran’s military and intelligence leadership, including the intelligence chief of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, who was killed on Sunday. Earlier today, Israel struck the command center of Iran’s Quds Force. Iran’s Health Ministry reports a total of 224 people have been killed and 1,400 injured in Israeli attacks, with the majority of victims reported to be civilians. Iran has responded by launching a wave of missile attacks on Tel Aviv, Haifa and other Israeli cities, killing at least 24 people and injuring more than 500. One missile reportedly fell near the U.S. Embassy.

Israel attacked Iran Friday, just two days before the U.S. and Iran were scheduled to hold another round of nuclear talks. Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi accused Israel of sabotaging the talks.

Abbas Araghchi: “The Israeli government is neither seeking any type of agreement on the nuclear issue, nor looking for negotiations or diplomacy. Attacking Iran in the midst of nuclear negotiations demonstrates Israel’s disagreement with any form of negotiation. … What has transpired now is precisely an attempt to sabotage diplomacy and negotiations, and we regret that the United States took part in it.”

The Iranian foreign minister also accused the United States of supporting Israel’s bombardment of Iran. One Israeli official told The Jerusalem Post, “There was full and complete coordination with the Americans.”

During an interview on Fox News, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Israel’s war on Iran could lead to a regime change. He was questioned by Bret Baier.

Bret Baier: “So, is regime change part of the effort here?”

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu: “Could certainly be the result, because the Iran regime is very weak.”

We’ll have more on this story after headlines.