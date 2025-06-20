Hundreds of thousands of Iranians have taken to the streets to protest Israel’s escalating attacks, and to reject U.S. intervention. This comes as Iran’s Foreign Minister is meeting with counterparts from France, Germany and the United Kingdom in Geneva as the conflict between Iran and Israel stretches into its second week following Israel’s unprovoked initial attack on June 12.

The White House said Thursday President Trump will decide “within 2 weeks” whether the U.S. will strike Iran. The White House refused to say whether Trump would bypass congressional authorization for any such strikes, as required in the Constitution. On Wednesday, Trump said he delivered an “ultimate ultimatum” to Tehran over its nuclear program amid reports he’d approved U.S. war plans against Iran. The head of the International Atomic Energy Agency Rafael Grossi said this week there is no proof Iran is building a nuclear weapon.