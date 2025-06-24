President Trump has lashed out at Israel after its defense minister ordered “intense strikes” on Tehran, just hours after a fragile ceasefire appeared to take shape. Iranian media also recently reported two explosions were heard in Tehran. Iran denied accusations by Israel that it violated the US and Qatar-brokered truce. President Trump spoke earlier today, after posting on social media for Israel to, “Bring your pilots home, now!”

President Donald Trump: “Israel, as soon as we made the deal they came out and they dropped a load of bombs the likes of which I’ve never seen before. The biggest load we’ve ever seen. I’m not happy with Israel. …We basically have two countries that have been fighting so long and so hard that they don’t know what the fuck they’re doing.”

Trump first announced a ceasefire on social media Monday, in the wake of an Iranian missile attack on the largest US base in the Middle East, in Qatar. Qatar condemned the strike as a “flagrant violation of Qatar’s sovereignty”. This followed the U.S. dropping bombs on 3 Iranian nuclear facilities Sunday, and a week and a half of fighting between Israel and Iran after Israel launched an initial unprovoked attack.

European countries have largely rallied behind the U.S. On Monday NATO’s chief asserted Trump’s offensive strike did not violate international law.