The U.S. Supreme Court has ruled that lower-court judges will no longer have the power to issue nationwide injunctions — not even to stop the president from taking illegal actions. The case stems from Trump’s attempts to bar birthright citizenship, a right guaranteed under the 14th Amendment. After three federal judges blocked Trump’s executive order, the Trump administration sought emergency relief from the Supreme Court. On Friday, the court’s far-right majority granted that relief in a 6-3 ruling, severely curtailing the power of district and appellate judges to prevent the government from enforcing laws or policies that violate the Constitution. The ruling overturns decades of precedent. In a scathing dissent, Justice Sonia Sotomayor wrote, “No right is safe in the new legal regime the court creates. Today, the threat is to birthright citizenship. Tomorrow, a different administration may try to seize firearms from law-abiding citizens or prevent people of certain faiths from gathering to worship.”

In a separate ruling Friday, the Supreme Court sided with parents in Maryland who objected to LGBTQ+ books in schools on religious grounds. We’ll have more on the Supreme Court later in the broadcast.