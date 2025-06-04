In Sudan, at least five humanitarian aid workers were killed in a deadly overnight ambush on a United Nations food delivery convoy Monday in Darfur. The 15-truck food aid convoy was transporting critical supplies from Port Sudan to North Darfur when it was attacked by unknown assailants, injuring several others. The World Food Programme and others condemned the attack, in which trucks were burned, as a violation of humanitarian law and urged an investigation, as the convoy’s route had been shared in advance with the Sudanese army and Rapid Support Forces. This comes as Sudan is facing worsening famine, exacerbated by the sudden suspension of U.S. aid by the Trump administration, which experts warn could prompt one of the deadliest hunger crises in the last half a century.

Patrice Dossou Ahouansou: “This is an unprecedented crisis that we are facing. This is a crisis of humanity. … Without a significant increase in funding, lifesaving assistance cannot be delivered at the scale and at the speed that is required.”

More than two years of war in Sudan has created what international groups describe as the world’s largest displacement and hunger crisis, with an estimated 4 million people forced to flee Sudan since 2023, according to the U.N.

This all comes as Sudanese officials have reported at least another 70 deaths in recent days due to cholera, with hundreds of new infections, most of them in the state of Khartoum. The region’s water treatment stations have been damaged due to electricity outages caused by strikes, forcing local residents to turn to unsafe water sources. Aid workers say corpses of people killed in attacks between Sudanese soldiers and RSF fighters have been left to rot next to the Nile River, partially triggering the quick spread of cholera.