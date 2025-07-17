Israel’s military is continuing to attack civilians across the Gaza Strip, with at least 93 Palestinians killed over the past 24 hours. Overnight, Israel bombed the Abu Halu School in the Bureij refugee camp, killing at least four people sheltering there; another three Palestinians died when Israel struck near the Imam Shafi’i School in Gaza City.

Meanwhile, Gaza medics say two women were killed when an Israeli tank fired on the Holy Family Church in northern Gaza, where Christians and Muslims were sheltering. The attack injured several others, including a child with disabilities and Father Gabriel Romanelli, the Gaza parish priest who was close to the late Pope Francis. He suffered leg injuries.