On Capitol Hill, Attorney General Pam Bondi is facing bipartisan criticism after she told Congress all documents related to the late convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein have been released. That’s despite the fact that the Justice Department still holds about 3 million pages. On Sunday, Republican Congressmember Thomas Massie of Kentucky, who co-authored the Epstein Files Transparency Act, told ABC News that more files should be released and unredacted. Massie said he no longer has confidence in Bondi as attorney general, and responded to President Trump’s personal attacks.

Rep. Thomas Massie: “Donald Trump told us that even though, you know, he had dinner with these kinds of people in New York City and West Palm Beach, that he would be transparent. But he’s not. He’s still in with the Epstein class. This is the Epstein administration, and they’re attacking me for trying to get these files released.”

On Monday, Thomas Pritzker resigned from his position as executive chair of the Hyatt Hotels Corporation, citing his links to Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell. The release of the Epstein files revealed that Pritzker had been in regular contact with Epstein after his 2008 plea deal on sex crimes charges.

In Los Angeles, Mayor Karen Bass on Monday called for Casey Wasserman to step down as chair of Los Angeles’s 2028 Olympic Games over revelations about his ties to Epstein and Maxwell.

In France, police have been searching the Arab World Institute as part of an investigation into links between its former president, Jack Lang, and Epstein.

Meanwhile, Columbia University said it is cutting all ties to two faculty members at its dental college, after the Epstein files revealed they had used an “irregular process” to help a girlfriend of Epstein gain admission.