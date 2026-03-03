Global energy prices are climbing amid Iran’s continued attacks on oil and gas infrastructure across the Gulf. On Monday, a commander in Iran’s Revolutionary Guard Corps declared the Strait of Hormuz “closed” and said that any ships attempting to cross the narrow shipping channel would be set on fire. About a fifth of all oil consumed worldwide usually passes through the strait each day. At least three oil tankers have been struck so far. Qatar’s state-owned fossil fuel company suspended all liquified natural gas production after two of its facilities were hit. That followed a drone attack that halted operations at Saudi Arabia’s largest domestic oil refinery. Oil production has also halted in Iraqi Kurdistan and in the Tamar gas field in the Mediterranean Sea off Israel’s coast.

Saudi authorities say two Iranian drones hit the U.S. Embassy in Riyadh, causing what they described as a “limited” fire and “minor damage.” The strikes came after the U.S. State Department urged Americans in 14 Mideast countries to leave.

Meanwhile, Middle East Eye reports the Trump administration is “stonewalling” requests by some Gulf states to replenish their supplies of air defense interceptor missiles — which typically cost about $4 million each — amid reports that even the Pentagon may run low on interceptors in a matter of weeks. Iran has been launching $20,000 one-way attack drones at Gulf nations hosting U.S. military bases, with about 10% of the drones slipping past defenses.