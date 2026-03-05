Sri Lanka’s Navy says it rescued 32 Iranian sailors and brought them to a hospital for treatment after an Iranian warship was torpedoed by a U.S. submarine in the Indian Ocean. Sri Lankan officials said they’d recovered 87 bodies from the ship’s wreckage after it was struck without warning in international waters near Sri Lanka’s coast. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth celebrated the attack on Wednesday.

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth: “An American submarine sunk an Iranian warship that thought it was safe in international waters. Instead, it was sunk by a torpedo.”

Secretary Hegseth added that the U.S. and Israel are in the process of crushing Iran’s government “without mercy.” Iran’s Foreign Ministry says U.S. and Israeli attacks have struck 33 civilian sites across Iran, including hospitals, schools, residential areas and historic sites. Earlier today, airstrikes “destroyed” Tehran’s Azadi Stadium, which has hosted international soccer matches. Meanwhile, two Iranian Red Crescent Society paramedics told Middle East Eye last weekend’s bombing of an elementary school in southern Iran was a so-called double-tap airstrike, with the second strike coming after the school’s principal called parents and told them to come and pick up their children. The strikes killed about 175 people, most of them young girls.

Meanwhile, Iranian missiles reportedly targeted a base housing an Iranian Kurdish force in neighboring Iraq on Thursday. The base is one of several where Iranian Kurdish separatists say they’re preparing to launch an insurgency — with U.S. backing — against Iran’s government.