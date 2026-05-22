Senate Republicans abruptly left Washington, D.C., on Thursday for the Memorial Day recess without casting a vote for a $72 billion budget reconciliation bill to fund ICE and Border Patrol for three years. That’s on top of the $170 billion provided to those agencies by Congress last year. This comes as President Trump faces a growing revolt among Republicans over his plans to use public funds to build a $1 billion ballroom at the White House and the Justice Department’s creation of a nearly $1.8 billion slush fund to compensate MAGA allies prosecuted by the Justice Department. Already several prominent January 6 rioters have said publicly they’ll seek a share of the fund, as have disgraced politicians George Santos and Rod Blagojevich. On Thursday, Senate Republicans met with Attorney General Todd Blanche behind closed doors. The Hill reports the meeting became “a screaming-fest” after Blanche refused to limit who would be eligible to get paid by the fund. North Carolina Republican Senator Thom Tillis called the plan “stupid on stilts.”

Sen. Thom Tillis: “Because it will invariably put us in a position where your taxpayer dollars and my taxpayer dollars could potentially compensate someone who assaulted a police officer, admitted their guilt, got convicted, got pardoned, and now we’re going to pay them for that? That’s absurd. The American people are going to reject this out of hand.”

Meanwhile, congressional Democrats have introduced legislation to block the Trump Justice Department’s new slush fund. A bill authored by Maryland Congressmember Jamie Raskin would bar the use of any federal funds to back the settlement and would limit payouts. Other legislation proposes a 100% tax on future beneficiaries. Click here to see our interview with Congressmember Jamie Raskin.