Two members of a Gaza-bound humanitarian aid flotilla have appeared before an Israeli court, after they were abducted from their ships in international waters and brought to Israel for interrogation. On Sunday, the court extended the imprisonment of Spanish national Saif Abukeshek and Brazilian national Thiago Ávila by two days, though authorities have not brought any charges against them. Ávila told his lawyers he had been subjected to extreme brutality after his abduction, including being “dragged face-down across the floor and beaten so severely that he passed out twice.” The beating left him with visible bruises on his face. Both Ávila and Keshek have begun a hunger strike. This is their lawyer, Hadeel Abu Salih.

Hadeel Abu Salih: “It’s important in the beginning to note that both of them were subjected to torture and violence since the moment they were abducted by the Israeli navy. They were kept handcuffed and blindfolded since Thursday morning, until they were moved to the authority of the Israeli prison authority. Today, in the court hearing, the Shabak claimed that they are accusing them of being affiliated with a terrorist organization, of helping enemy during wartime and giving services to a terrorist organization.”

Ávila and Keshek were among about 175 activists forced off their ships at gunpoint following the raid of the flotilla as it sailed off the coast of Greece last Thursday. We’ll have more on the Global Sumud Flotilla and its efforts to break Israel’s siege of Gaza later in the broadcast.