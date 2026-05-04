Two missiles hit a U.S. Navy vessel in the Strait of Hormuz earlier today after it ignored warnings from Iran’s Revolutionary Guard to halt, according to Iranian state media. The U.S.S denies its warship was hit. It comes as President Trump announced the U.S. will begin guiding ships through the Strait of Hormuz starting today, deploying guided-missile destroyers, more than 100 aircraft and 15,000 U.S. service members. Tehran immediately rejected the move. A senior Iranian official warned that any U.S. interference in the strait would be considered a ceasefire violation. President Trump said he had reviewed Iran’s 14-point peace proposal, but warned the U.S. could resume strikes. Iran’s foreign minister said a deal was “just inches away,” but accused U.S. negotiators of making “maximalist demands.” No further talks have been scheduled. At least two other vessels were also struck in the Strait of Hormuz over the weekend, though all crew members were reported safe. Meanwhile, U.S. gas prices have now reached $4.45 a gallon, up nearly 50% since the war began. According to Iran’s Ministry of Health, U.S.-Israeli strikes have killed at least 3,375 people, including 376 children. The U.S. military has confirmed 13 combat deaths and 381 service members wounded. In Washington, D.C., an antiwar protester climbed the Frederick Douglass Bridge to protest the U.S. war on Iran, pitching a tent for three days. This is President Trump speaking in Florida on Friday.
President Donald Trump: “We get the radical left to say, ’We’re not winning. We’re not winning.’ They don’t have any military left. It’s unbelievable. It’s actually — it’s actually — I believe it’s treasonous, OK? You want to know the truth? It’s treasonous.”
Israel’s military issued new forced displacement orders this weekend for more than 10 towns and villages in southern Lebanon, including areas north of the Litani River, beyond its current zone of occupation. Israeli attacks killed at least 41 people on Saturday, despite a ceasefire that has been in place since mid-April. Israel claims its attacks target Hezbollah, but many of the dead were civilians. According to the Lebanese Health Ministry, Israel has killed 2,659 people since March 2. More than 1 million people, roughly one-fifth of Lebanon’s population, have been displaced.
Two members of a Gaza-bound humanitarian aid flotilla have appeared before an Israeli court, after they were abducted from their ships in international waters and brought to Israel for interrogation. On Sunday, the court extended the imprisonment of Spanish national Saif Abukeshek and Brazilian national Thiago Ávila by two days, though authorities have not brought any charges against them. Ávila told his lawyers he had been subjected to extreme brutality after his abduction, including being “dragged face-down across the floor and beaten so severely that he passed out twice.” The beating left him with visible bruises on his face. Both Ávila and Keshek have begun a hunger strike. This is their lawyer, Hadeel Abu Salih.
Hadeel Abu Salih: “It’s important in the beginning to note that both of them were subjected to torture and violence since the moment they were abducted by the Israeli navy. They were kept handcuffed and blindfolded since Thursday morning, until they were moved to the authority of the Israeli prison authority. Today, in the court hearing, the Shabak claimed that they are accusing them of being affiliated with a terrorist organization, of helping enemy during wartime and giving services to a terrorist organization.”
Ávila and Keshek were among about 175 activists forced off their ships at gunpoint following the raid of the flotilla as it sailed off the coast of Greece last Thursday. We’ll have more on the Global Sumud Flotilla and its efforts to break Israel’s siege of Gaza later in the broadcast.
The Trump administration announced Friday it is withdrawing 5,000 troops from its bases in Germany. The withdrawal will reduce the number of U.S. troops stationed there by about 14%, reversing a buildup that began under President Biden following Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine four years ago. This comes after President Trump insulted German Chancellor Friedrich Merz as a “totally ineffective” leader who “doesn’t know what he is talking about,” following Merz’s comment that the United States had no exit plan from its war against Iran and had been “humiliated” by Iran’s leaders.
Sunday marked World Press Freedom Day. Reporters Without Borders (RSF) released its 2026 World Press Freedom Index, saying press freedom has fallen to its lowest level in 25 years. For the first time, more than half the world’s countries fall into the “difficult” or “very serious” categories for press freedom. More than 220 journalists have been killed in Gaza by the Israeli army since October 2023, including at least 70 killed while actively carrying out their journalistic work, making the Israeli army the biggest killer of journalists in the world. The United States has fallen seven places to 64th, as RSF says President Trump has turned his hostility toward the press into “a systematic policy.” The report cites the Trump administration’s detention and deportation of journalists and sweeping cuts to the U.S. Agency for Global Media. So far in 2026, 13 journalists have been killed worldwide, while 471 are currently detained and at least 21 are held hostage.
President Trump signed an executive order Friday broadening U.S. sanctions against the Cuban government. The new sanctions target officials, entities and anyone complicit in corruption or human rights violations, as well as people operating in Cuba’s energy, defense, mining and financial sectors. Foreign banks and companies that do business with sanctioned Cuban entities could also be cut off from U.S. markets. The new measures come after the Trump administration halted Venezuelan oil exports to Cuba earlier this year and pressured Mexico to stop shipments, contributing to major blackouts in Cuba and prompting foreign airlines to suspend flights to the island. This is Cuba’s President Miguel Diaz-Canel.
President Miguel Díaz-Canel: “When they say we are an extraordinary and unusual threat to the United States — and we are sure that is not how the American people feel, but rather how the U.S. government feels, or the pretext that the U.S. government uses to attack us — one has to ask: What is the threat? What is extraordinary about that threat? What is unusual about that threat, when Cuba is a country of peace?”
The Trump administration reports another person has died in ICE custody — the 18th such death so far this year. Immigration and Customs Enforcement says 33-year-old Cuban immigrant Denny Adan Gonzalez was found unresponsive in his cell at the for-profit Stewart Detention Center in Lumpkin, Georgia, last Tuesday. ICE claimed the cause of death is a suspected suicide. In California, a federal grand jury has indicted a Salvadoran man who was shot by ICE agents in Patterson, California, in April. Carlos Ivan Mendoza Hernandez underwent several surgeries for multiple gunshot wounds, including to the jaw, after ICE agents surrounded his car during a traffic stop, drew their weapons and fired on him as he attempted to drive away. Prosecutors accused Hernandez of hitting federal agents with his vehicle as they tried to arrest him; Hernandez says he feared the officers were going to shoot him. Here in New York, police officers arrested eight people on Sunday as they protested the violent arrest by federal agents of a Nigerian man accused of overstaying a tourist visa. About 200 protesters gathered outside the Wyckoff Heights Medical Center in Brooklyn’s Bushwick neighborhood to confront ICE officers who were filmed dragging the man, handcuffed, to a waiting car. He’d been hospitalized after his violent arrest by ICE earlier in the evening. Activists were arrested as they tried to block the ICE vehicle from leaving the ambulance bay.
In Arizona, construction crews building President Trump’s expanded border wall have razed a portion of a Native American archeological site in the Sonoran Desert estimated to be at least a thousand years old. The Washington Post reports bulldozers caused extensive damage to the 280-by-50-foot etching in the desert sand known as an intaglio, which holds special significance for the Hia-Ced O’odham people. In a statement, Arizona Congressmember Adelita Grijalva said, “Unfortunately, this is not the first time a sacred site has been desecrated by border wall construction — and it will not be the last until the federal government takes its legal obligation to tribal consultation and following environmental laws seriously.”
The FBI multiplied the number of employees assigned to immigration enforcement by a factor of 23 in the first nine months of the second Trump administration, with over a quarter of staff assigned to assist on “immigration-related matters.” That’s according to The Intercept, which reports more than 6,500 FBI agents were diverted to immigration enforcement cases between Trump’s inauguration and last September. The shift has taken agents away from criminal probes, including investigations of child sexual exploitation, sex trafficking, counterterrorism, corporate fraud and white-collar crimes.
A federal appeals court on Friday blocked the mailing of the abortion pill mifepristone, restricting access to one of the most common means of abortion in the U.S. Since the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade in 2022, mail-order prescriptions have become a major way abortions are provided, including in states where bans are in place. The two manufacturers of mifepristone rushed to the Supreme Court on Saturday, asking the justices to immediately block the ruling. In a statement, Planned Parenthood Action Fund President and CEO Alexis McGill Johnson said, “The fight is on, and Planned Parenthood will continue to make clear that mifepristone should be accessible, because it’s safe and effective, full stop.” We’ll have more on this story later in the broadcast.
The Republican governors of Tennessee and Alabama called state lawmakers into special sessions on Friday to redraw congressional maps in the wake of the Supreme Court’s decision gutting the Voting Rights Act. In Tennessee, President Trump personally urged Republican Governor Bill Lee to redraw the state’s map to give Republicans one extra seat. In Alabama, Governor Kay Ivey is moving to restore a map that would eliminate one of the state’s two Democratic-held districts. Meanwhile, legislators in Mississippi are also planning a special session to redraw districts. Florida has already moved to redraw its maps to give Republicans up to four more seats. Louisiana has also suspended its primary elections as it prepares to draw a new congressional map.
Hundreds of labor groups across the United States organized an economic blackout on Friday, calling for “no school, no work, no shopping” on International Workers’ Day. The May Day Strong coalition says millions of workers, students and families joined over 5,000 actions on May 1. Here in New York, protesters took to the streets demanding union rights, higher wages, progressive taxation, and the protection of immigrant rights. Joining the protests was Zohran Mamdani, who became the first New York City mayor to address a May Day rally since Fiorello La Guardia almost a century ago. This is Justin Lashley-Maloney, an overnight concierge and a member of SEIU Local 32BJ.
Justin Lashley-Maloney: “We just won our contract last month, the residential contract, and it’s proof that solidarity is power. So, today, we’re out with our immigrant family, because most of our union, personally, most of our union of 32BJ, we’re a majority immigrants. So we’re here to support them and tell the world that we’re not going to take the abuse from ICE, and all workers today, on May Day, standing together.”`
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