President Trump faces a growing backlash after financial disclosure forms revealed his personal income soared to $2.2 billion in the first year of his second term. That includes $635 million from a licensing agreement for Trump-branded cryptocurrency “meme coins” and $590 million from the Trump family’s World Liberty Financial crypto project. Trump earned another $575 million from his real estate holdings. Trump’s financial disclosure report sprawled over more than 900 pages; by comparison, President Obama’s last such disclosure was just eight pages. Editorial boards, including The Wall Street Journal, and Fox News have criticized Trump’s latest business ventures. On Wednesday, Trump defended his windfall profits.

Reporter: “To critics who say you’re profiting off the presidency, Mr. President?”

President Donald Trump: “Well, you know why I’m profiting? Because the stock market is going up. Everybody’s profiting. If you have a — you have a 401(k)? How has your 401(k) done? It’s about up 85%. Thank you, President Trump.”

Trump was speaking to reporters before boarding the new Air Force One, a Boeing 747 jet donated to the U.S. by the royal family of Qatar. The Air Force expedited a retrofit of the luxury plane, reportedly at a cost of $400 million. Trump plans to keep the jet after leaving office, saying he’ll donate it to his presidential library. Democrats have accused him of receiving a foreign emolument — or bribe — which is prohibited under the Constitution.