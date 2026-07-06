In Washington, D.C., officials ordered thousands of people to evacuate the National Mall on Saturday night as severe thunderstorms approached, delaying President Trump’s speech and fireworks display marking the 250th anniversary of the signing of the Declaration of Independence. Thousands stood in security lines for hours in triple-digit heat as the district tied its all-time record high for Independence Day. Dozens were treated for heat-related illnesses. Trump eventually spoke at 11:15 p.m., delivering a 40-minute speech in which he promised a new “golden age of America,” while casting his political opponents as communists who pose an existential threat.

President Donald Trump: “Our warriors did not fight communism on battlefields across the world only to have that menace rear its ugly head right back here in America. We’re not going to let it happen. … We like to stop a threat like that immediately and before it begins. It’s like a cancer. You got to cut it out. You got to cut it out fast.”

Trump spoke after dozens of people wearing masks, mirrored sunglasses and symbols of the White supremacist group Patriot Front rallied in Washington, D.C., on the Fourth of July, riding public transit and marching near landmarks. The group has portrayed itself as the “protectors of white America.”

This comes after the Trump administration’s Freedom 250 celebration narrowly avoided disaster last week when a piece of debris fell from a stage, nearly crushing a group of about two dozen dancers.