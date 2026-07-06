Millions of Iranians have attended funeral services for Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei and four members of his family assassinated by the U.S. in February. Joining the funeral were three of Khamenei’s sons who had not been seen since the U.S. and Israel launched the war; a fourth son, Ayatollah Mojtaba Khamenei, has been named new supreme leader and remained out of public view. Ahead of the funeral, President Trump told Axios that negotiations with Iran would remain “paused” until at least July 9 and that “neither side will shoot at the other.”
Israeli forces have bombed parts of Lebanon in a fresh violation of the U.S.-brokered agreement to end the attacks that Israel signed in June. Israel’s most recent strikes targeted Nabatieh in southern Lebanon, killing at least four people. There are also reports of Israeli drones flying over the coastal city of Tyre. On Sunday, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu claimed, without evidence, that some Christian villages in southern Lebanon have asked to be annexed by Israel.
In Yemen, dozens of people are dead following an outbreak of fighting between Yemen’s internationally recognized government and Houthi rebels in Hodeidah, a province near the strategic Bab al-Mandab Strait on the Red Sea. The violence began on Friday, when Houthi fighters used snipers, drones and artillery to attack government positions. A Yemeni minister says more than 50 Houthis were killed in a counterattack. On Sunday, the British military said a cargo ship came under fire off the coast of Yemen in the Red Sea. No group claimed responsibility, but the Houthis are active in the area and had previously threatened to renew attacks on ships.
Israel’s military continues to attack the Gaza Strip in further violations of the U.S.-brokered October ceasefire. Earlier today, two people were killed and 15 injured when Israel struck a tent housing displaced Palestinians in al-Mawasi, an area Israel previously declared a humanitarian “safe zone.” Another attack in Khan Younis struck a vehicle, killing two Palestinians.
Meanwhile, Israel’s security cabinet has approved the construction of 13 new settlements in the occupied West Bank. The International Center of Justice for Palestinians condemned the announcement, writing, “This is a deliberate strategy to reshape the geography and demographics of the Occupied Palestinian Territories, entrenching annexation and deepening Israel’s unlawful occupation — in clear violation of international law.”
The family of the prominent Palestinian doctor Hussam Abu Safiya says his health has sharply deteriorated after more than 555 days in Israeli prisons. Dr. Abu Safiya had served as a pediatrician and director of the Kamal Adwan Hospital in northern Gaza until he was abducted by Israel in December of 2024. He’s been held without charge ever since. In a video message, Dr. Abu Safiya’s son Elyas says his father showed clear signs of torture and medical neglect during a recent meeting with his lawyer in which Dr. Abu Safiya described being beaten with a hammer.
Elyas Abu Safiya: “My father was unable to breathe. My father was unable to speak. His face was disfigured from the marks of torture and pain, especially after the last court session held in Jerusalem at the Supreme Court. … We still call out, plead and appeal and beg to all the free people of the world and to everyone with an atom of humanity in their heart, to save my father’s life before it’s too late.”
Palestinian officials say Israeli attacks have killed about 1,700 healthcare workers in Gaza since October 2023; at least 83 medical workers remain in Israeli prisons.
In Greece, residents of Thessaloniki have been ordered to remain indoors with their windows shut, after a fast-moving wildfire engulfed a recycling plant, sending toxic smoke above the city. This comes as hundreds of firefighters battle wildfires in Portugal and Greece following a record-shattering European heat wave that’s already been blamed for thousands of heat-related deaths.
Here in the U.S., at least 25 people are dead due to extreme heat and humidity after a massive heat dome brought record temperatures to the central and eastern U.S. over the Fourth of July holiday. Some 185 million people — or more than half of U.S. residents — were under heat alerts over the weekend, with extreme weather forcing the cancellation of Independence Day events in states from Alabama to Connecticut.
Meanwhile, Super Typhoon Bavi has brought devastating 175-mile-per-hour winds and storm surge to the Pacific Ocean U.S. territories of Guam and the Northern Mariana Islands.
After headlines, we’ll speak with David Wallace-Wells, a New York Times opinion writer whose recent piece is headlined “We Need to Retrofit the Planet. The Heat Wave Proves It.”
In Washington, D.C., officials ordered thousands of people to evacuate the National Mall on Saturday night as severe thunderstorms approached, delaying President Trump’s speech and fireworks display marking the 250th anniversary of the signing of the Declaration of Independence. Thousands stood in security lines for hours in triple-digit heat as the district tied its all-time record high for Independence Day. Dozens were treated for heat-related illnesses. Trump eventually spoke at 11:15 p.m., delivering a 40-minute speech in which he promised a new “golden age of America,” while casting his political opponents as communists who pose an existential threat.
President Donald Trump: “Our warriors did not fight communism on battlefields across the world only to have that menace rear its ugly head right back here in America. We’re not going to let it happen. … We like to stop a threat like that immediately and before it begins. It’s like a cancer. You got to cut it out. You got to cut it out fast.”
Trump spoke after dozens of people wearing masks, mirrored sunglasses and symbols of the White supremacist group Patriot Front rallied in Washington, D.C., on the Fourth of July, riding public transit and marching near landmarks. The group has portrayed itself as the “protectors of white America.”
This comes after the Trump administration’s Freedom 250 celebration narrowly avoided disaster last week when a piece of debris fell from a stage, nearly crushing a group of about two dozen dancers.
Federal prosecutors have indicted former U.S. Olympian David Hearn on a felony charge for allegedly damaging the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool, which has been plagued by peeling paint and rapid algae growth following the Trump administration’s multimillion-dollar renovation in a no-bid contract. Hearn was arrested last month after he was spotted reaching into the water; he said he was curious about the state of the Reflecting Pool and had merely touched coating that had already floated to the surface. Later in the broadcast, we’ll speak with his lawyer.
The confirmed death toll from Venezuela’s devastating twin earthquakes rose to more than 3,300 on Sunday, with thousands remaining missing, as officials began to bury the bodies of dozens of unidentified victims. Thousands have been left homeless primarily in the region of La Guaira. Meanwhile, the U.S.-backed government of interim Venezuelan President Delcy Rodríguez is defending its actions in the aftermath of the quakes as survivors and residents decry what they’ve described as a delayed and inadequate response to the disaster.
In Ukraine, at least 11 people were killed after Russia launched a series of overnight aerial strikes on Kyiv just a day before a NATO summit in Ankara, Turkey. The attacks came after President Trump reportedly offered to help Russian President Vladimir Putin to end the Ukraine war in a phone call between the two leaders that lasted nearly 90 minutes.
Meanwhile, Russia faces a growing fuel crisis, after Ukraine targeted more than 50 oil refineries and other energy sites across Russian territory and occupied Crimea since March. Over the weekend, a wave of Ukrainian long-range drones struck a key oil terminal and naval base in St. Petersburg.
President Trump is flying to Turkey today for the NATO summit in Ankara, where he’s scheduled to meet with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. Heads of state from over 30 countries are also scheduled to attend. Ahead of Trump’s visit, Turkish police detained more than 100 protesters as they marched to demand Turkey’s withdrawal from NATO. Among those arrested in Ankara were several journalists, human rights activists and academics. Police also cracked down on protests in Istanbul.
Neslihan Koçaslan: “NATO’s crimes around the world are apparent. They have also committed numerous offenses in Turkey, orchestrated coups, and have bases here. And now, shamelessly, they are being hosted in Ankara. I am here today to protest, because I cannot accept this blow to my honor. NATO is a very big criminal organization.”
Pope Leo has urged the United States and European nations to ease up on their inhumane treatment of migrants and refugees. The pontiff made the appeal Saturday from the Italian island of Lampedusa, where he also visited a cemetery, praying over the graves of migrants who’ve died while making the treacherous journey from Africa to Europe across the Mediterranean.
Pope Leo XIV: “Those who have lost their lives in this sea are victims both of decisions that were made and of decisions that were not made; indifference to the common good and corruption in their countries of origin; a global economic system that generates poverty and exclusion; fear that fuels prejudice and contempt; the belief that such problems do not concern us; the criminal calculations of those who profit from the suffering of others.”
President Trump has issued pardons to 11 more people, including nine who faced criminal charges for violating the Clean Air Act by tampering with emissions monitoring systems on vehicles. Trump also pardoned Adam Kidan, a former business partner of the disgraced lobbyist Jack Abramoff. Kidan pleaded guilty in 2005 to fraud and conspiracy related to the purchase of a fleet of gambling boats. His pardon came just months after he co-hosted a fundraiser at Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort for a Long Island Republican congressional candidate.
Fresh controversy has embroiled the FIFA World Cup after President Trump called on FIFA President Gianni Infantino to lift a red card suspension on the U.S. Men’s National Team top goal scorer Folarin Balogun. Trump reportedly had a private call with Infantino last week to ask for a review of Balogun’s suspension, which was lifted on Sunday ahead of the U.S. team’s match against Belgium today. The reversal is highly unusual and is the first time since 1962 that FIFA has allowed a tournament red-carded player to appear in a game without serving the suspension. Trump took to Truth Social thanking FIFA “for doing what was right, and reversing a great injustice!”
China has begun enforcing a new so-called ethnic unity law that human rights groups warn could accelerate the forced assimilation of ethnic minorities. Beijing said the law could also apply to individuals outside Chinese borders. Amnesty International said in a statement, “Rather than celebrating difference, it is about pushing ethnic groups such as Uyghurs, Tibetans, and Mongolians to adopt a single, state-defined national identity dominated by Han Chinese culture. … This law risks providing a stronger legal basis for existing practices of transnational repression — peaceful advocacy for minority rights in China by anyone, anywhere could be characterized as undermining 'ethnic unity.'”
Here in New York, a Tibetan activist lit himself on fire outside of the United Nations headquarters last week protesting China’s annexation of Tibet. In a live-stream video posted before his self-immolation, Lobga Rangzen decried Beijing’s policies for “destroying the Tibetan people.”
Lobga Rangzen: “It’s not that we do not have independence. We had it, but the independence is lost. We have to get it back. Therefore, we Tibetans in exile must unite and struggle for the independence of Tibet.”
Lobga Rangzen died in the protest. He was a 52-year-old resident of Queens, New York, originally from eastern Tibet and an advocate for Tibetan independence for over a decade.
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