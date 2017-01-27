Independent Global News
Friday,
January 27, 2017
Thursday,
January 26, 2017
Wednesday,
January 25, 2017
Tuesday,
January 24, 2017
Story
Jan 10, 2017
New Intercept Exposé Uncovers SEAL Team 6's Ghastly Trail of Atrocities, Mutilations, Killings
Story
Jan 06, 2017
"This is Not a Coup, But It's Not Normal": Trump Picks 3 Generals for Top Foreign Policy Posts
Story
Jan 11, 2017
Rep. Luis Gutiérrez & Rev. William Barber on AG Nominee Jeff Sessions’s Racist, Xenophobic Record
Story
Jan 10, 2017
Florida Prepares to Expand Gun Rights After Second Mass Shooting in Six Months
Web Exclusives
Web Exclusive
Jan 27, 2017
Angela Davis on Resisting Trump: We Need to Be More Militant in Defending Vulnerable Populations
Web Exclusive
Jan 24, 2017
"13th" & "Life, Animated": Meet the Filmmakers Behind the Oscar-Nominated Documentaries
Web Exclusive
Jan 24, 2017
Breaking: Trump Signs Executive Orders Reviving Keystone XL and Dakota Access Pipelines
Web Exclusive
Jan 24, 2017
Jeremy Scahill on Trump Team: A Cabal of Religious Extremists, Privatization Advocates & Racists
Fri, Jan 27, 2017
"The Media is the Opposition Party": Trump Adviser Steve Bannon Tells Press to "Keep Its Mouth Shut"
Are Trump & Mexican President Provoking Conflict to Distract from Low Approval Ratings at Home?
Will Trump's Claims of Election Fraud Pave the Way for an Assault on Voting Rights?
Hundreds of Thousands Sign Petition to Impeach Trump for Violating Constitution over Biz Interests
Thursday, January 26, 2017
Jay Z Calls for Rikers Jail to be Closed in Exclusive Interview with Democracy Now!
Trump's Executive Actions Reverse Obama Policies on Torture, Healthcare & Guantánamo Bay
Faiza Patel: Trump Is Taking U.S. Back to Era of George W. Bush—But Worse
NYC: Thousands Protest Trump Plan to Impose Ban on Refugees, Block Visas from 7 Muslim Nations
In First TV Interview, President Trump Says Torture "Absolutely" Works
A Day We Were All Afraid Of: Immigrant Rights Activist Speaks Out After Trump Takes Executive Action
Wednesday, January 25, 2017
Winona LaDuke: Trump's Push to Build Dakota Access & Keystone XL Pipelines is a Declaration of War
"Water is Life, Water is Sacred": Standing Rock's Bobbi Jean Three Legs Speaks Out Against Trump
Thousands Take Part in Emergency Protests over Trump's Move to Revive Pipeline Projects
"I'm Afraid They Are Out to Kill": Water Protectors Testify to Police Violence at Standing Rock
Boycott the Banks: Actor Shailene Woodley Calls for Action Against Funders of Dakota Access Pipeline
Shailene Woodley on Malia Obama's Presence at Sundance Standing Rock Solidarity Event Against DAPL
A Complete Disregard for Democracy: Greenpeace Condemns Trump's Move on Pipelines & Silencing of EPA
Tuesday, January 24, 2017
"Women Will Die Because of This": Planned Parenthood on Trump Signing Anti-Abortion Global Gag Rule
Outright Lies, Constant Tweets & "Alternative Facts": Inside Trump's Orwellian War with the Media
"Nobody Speak": New Documentary Probes Billionaire Peter Thiel's Destruction of News Outlet Gawker
"An Inconvenient Sequel": Al Gore on New Film, Trump, Climate Change & His Opposition to DAPL
As Trump Moves to Advance Dakota Access Pipeline, Former VP Al Gore Calls #DAPL "An Atrocity"
