Tuesday,
March 21, 2017
Monday,
March 20, 2017
Friday,
March 17, 2017
Thursday,
March 16, 2017
Mar 21, 2017
Behind Neil Gorsuch's Rhetoric, His Record Suggests Aggressive Judge Wedded to Conservative Agenda
Mar 21, 2017
Inside How the Federalist Society & Koch Brothers Are Pushing for Trump to Reshape Federal Judiciary
Mar 21, 2017
FBI Head: Trump Campaign Under Investigation for Ties to Russia; No Evidence Obama Wiretapped Trump
Mar 20, 2017
Organizer: ICE Detention of Immigrant Rights Activists in VT is Clear Case of Political Retaliation
Mar 20, 2017
James Comey Confirms FBI Probe of Trump Campaign over Ties with Russian Government Ahead of Election
Mar 15, 2017
Noam Chomsky on the 5 Filters of the Mass Media Machine
Mar 10, 2017
"A Woman's Work Is Never Done": Thousands of All Ages Rally in NYC on International Women's Day
Mar 08, 2017
Full Interview & Performance: Hurray for the Riff Raff's Alynda Segarra on Democracy Now!
Donald Trump
Immigration
Trump's Cabinet
Steve Bannon
Israel & Palestine
Dakota Access Pipeline
Syria
Women's March on Washington
Climate Change
Clemency
Mon, Mar 20, 2017
Zephyr Teachout: Supreme Court Pick Neil Gorsuch "Sides with Big Business, Big Donors & Big Bosses"
Ari Berman Reveals Neil Gorsuch Praised a Leading GOP Activist Behind Voter Suppression Efforts
College Classmate: Neil Gorsuch Attacked Anti-Apartheid & Civil Rights Protesters & Defended Contras
Amid Spike in Civilian Deaths from U.S. Strikes, Trump Requests Lifting Policy Limiting Casualties
Organizer: ICE Detention of Immigrant Rights Activists in VT is Clear Case of Political Retaliation
Friday, March 17, 2017
Trump's Budget Director Mick Mulvaney Insists Cutting Meals for Poor Seniors is Compassionate
Ralph Nader Denounces Trump Budget as Corporatist, Militarist & Racist: "The Mask is Off"
Is Trump Counterterrorism Aide Sebastian Gorka a Sworn Member of Hungarian Nazi-Allied Group?
Thursday, March 16, 2017
In Stinging Blow to President, Hawaii & Maryland Judges Block Trump's Second Muslim Ban
Rep. Gutiérrez Speaks Out After Being Handcuffed for Demanding Answers on ICE Raids & Deportations
Complete Idiocy: Rep. Gutiérrez Slams Rep. King's Racist Tweet About "Somebody Else's Babies"
ACLU Lawyer Esha Bhandari on Your Rights If Border Agents Try to Seize Your Cellphone at the Border
In Historic Report, U.N. Agency Says Israel Is Imposing an "Apartheid Regime" on Palestinian People
Wednesday, March 15, 2017
David Cay Johnston Speaks Out About Receiving & Revealing 2 Pages of Trump's 2005 Tax Returns
David Cay Johnston: How Trump Pays So Little in Taxes and Plans to Change Tax Law to Pay Even Less
Aid Worker Decries U.S.-Backed "Relentless War" in Yemen Causing Widespread Threat of Starvation
Trump Considers Slashing U.S. Funding to U.N. Amid Warnings of Worst Humanitarian Crisis Since WWII
Arkansas Rushes to Execute 8 Men Using Drug Linked to Painful, Botched Executions
