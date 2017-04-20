Independent Global News
Thursday,
April 20, 2017
Wednesday,
April 19, 2017
Tuesday,
April 18, 2017
Monday,
April 17, 2017
Apr 12, 2017
Full Interview: Julian Assange on Trump, DNC Emails, Russia, the CIA, Vault 7 & More
Story
Apr 20, 2017
First Roger Ailes, Now Bill O'Reilly: Sexual Harassment Scandal Ousts Top Men at Fox News
Story
Apr 20, 2017
Kleptocracy?: How Ivanka Trump & Jared Kushner Personally Profit from Their Roles in the White House
Story
Apr 20, 2017
"Biggest Humanitarian Catastrophe Since 2003 Invasion": Journalist Anand Gopal on Battle for Mosul
Apr 20, 2017
Shane Bauer on the Berkeley Clashes & How Trump Has Emboldened the Far Right & White Nationalists
Apr 17, 2017
Peace Activist Kathy Kelly: Yemenis Are Facing Twin Terrors of Aerial Bombings and Starvation
Apr 17, 2017
Former Arkansas Death Row Inmate Damien Echols Calls on State to Halt Plans to Kill 8 Men This Month
Apr 14, 2017
Immigrants on Hunger Strike over Conditions as Trump Admin. Plans to Gut Protections for Detainees
Thu, Apr 20, 2017
Wednesday, April 19, 2017
Was a Police Report Altered to Convict a Man for Murder? Inside a Woman's Quest to Free Her Brother
Massachusetts to Throw Out 21,000 Drug Convictions After State Chemist Tampers with Evidence
Meet Timothy Taylor, Convicted on Drug Evidence Handled by a State Chemist Who Falsified Tests
White Nationalists, Neo-Nazis & Right-Wing Militia Members Clash with Antifa Protesters in Berkeley
Trump Rejects Calls for Transparency, Vowing to Keep Tax Returns & White House Visitor Logs Secret
"I Am Her Voice": Meet the 10-Year-Old Boy Helping His Mom Take Refuge from Deportation in a Church
Mexican Writer Valeria Luiselli on Child Refugees & Rethinking the Language Around Immigration
Advocates Urge Trump to De-escalate with North Korea, Not Ratchet Up Threats & Military Aggression
Legal Chaos in Arkansas as Judges Halt State Plan to Carry Out Unprecedented Spate of Executions
Is Turkey Becoming a Dictatorship?: Erdogan Claims Victory in Vote to Give President Sweeping Powers
Ralph Nader Explains Why United Airlines Has "Total Unbridled Discretion to Throw You Off a Plane"
U.S. Drops Its Biggest Non-Nuclear Bomb on Afghans, Already Traumatized by Decades of War
Stephen Cohen: This is Most Dangerous Moment in U.S.-Russian Relations Since Cuban Missile Crisis
Advocates Urge Trump to De-escalate with North Korea, Not Ratchet Up Threats & Military Aggression
