Wednesday,
July 18, 2018
Tuesday,
July 17, 2018
Monday,
July 16, 2018
Friday,
July 13, 2018
Show Archive
Top Stories
Story
Jul 18, 2018
Debate on Political Crisis & Violent Deaths in Nicaragua: Camilo Mejía vs. Julio Martinez Ellsberg
Story
Jul 18, 2018
On Mandela’s 100th Birthday, Rev. Jesse Jackson Remembers His Vision of Anti-Racist Democracy
Story
Jul 18, 2018
Four Years After Eric Garner’s Killing in Police Chokehold, His Family Still Seeks Accountability
Story
Jul 17, 2018
Meet the Reporter Dragged from Trump-Putin Press Conference for Trying to Ask About Nuclear Treaty
Web Exclusives
Web Exclusive
Jul 17, 2018
Boots Riley on How His Hit Movie “Sorry to Bother You” Slams Capitalism & Offers Solutions
Web Exclusive
Jul 16, 2018
Greenwald vs. Cirincione: Should Trump Have Canceled Summit After U.S. Indictment of Russian Agents?
Web Exclusive
Jun 30, 2018
Watch: Families Belong Together Rally in Washington, D.C.
Web Exclusive
Jun 28, 2018
As Mike Pence Visits Guatemala, Jennifer Harbury Discusses the U.S. Role in the Refugee Crisis
Browse Web Exclusives
Donate
Home
Daily Shows
Web Exclusives
Topics
Columns
Editions
English
Español
Wed, Jul 18, 2018
Daily Show
Wed, Jul 18, 2018
Headlines
Now Playing
Watch
Transcript
Debate on Political Crisis & Violent Deaths in Nicaragua: Camilo Mejía vs. Julio Martinez Ellsberg
Now Playing
Watch
Transcript
On Mandela’s 100th Birthday, Rev. Jesse Jackson Remembers His Vision of Anti-Racist Democracy
Now Playing
Watch
Transcript
Four Years After Eric Garner’s Killing in Police Chokehold, His Family Still Seeks Accountability
Now Playing
Watch
Transcript
Recent Shows
Tuesday, July 17, 2018
Full Show
Headlines
Meet the Reporter Dragged from Trump-Putin Press Conference for Trying to Ask About Nuclear Treaty
Katrina vanden Heuvel: We Need “Robust Debate” in Reporting on Russia, Not “Suffocating Consensus”
Boots Riley’s Dystopian Satire “Sorry to Bother You” Is an Anti-Capitalist Rallying Cry for Workers
Monday, July 16, 2018
Full Show
Headlines
Mass Protests Meet Trump-Putin Summit in Helsinki over Human Rights, Free Speech, Climate Action
Debate: Is Trump-Putin Summit a “Danger to America” or Crucial Diplomacy Between Nuclear Powers?
Friday, July 13, 2018
Full Show
Headlines
Meet the Activist Who Called Piers Morgan an “Idiot” for Criticizing Anti-Trump Protests in Britain
In U.K., Trump Insults Theresa May, Praises Far-Right Boris Johnson, Attacks London’s Muslim Mayor
Judge Rules Trump Admin May Have Violated Free Speech Rights of Mexican Journalist Detained in U.S.
Will Parents Separated from Their Children at the Border Be Forced to Separate Again to Win Asylum?
Show Archive
Most popular
1
Debate: Is Trump-Putin Summit a “Danger to America” or Crucial Diplomacy Between Nuclear Powers?
2
Meet the Activist Who Called Piers Morgan an “Idiot” for Criticizing Anti-Trump Protests in Britain
3
Greenwald vs. Cirincione: Should Trump Have Canceled Summit After U.S. Indictment of Russian Agents?
4
“The Old Order Is Disappearing”: How Progressive Grassroots Movements Are Sweeping the U.K. & U.S.
