Independent Global News
Wed, Aug 01, 2018
Headlines
Now Playing
Watch
Transcript
A Threat to Global Democracy: How Facebook & Surveillance Capitalism Empower Authoritarianism
Now Playing
Watch
Transcript
Listen
Media Options
Listen

This is viewer supported news. Please do your part today. Donate.

Recent Shows

Tuesday, July 31, 2018
Full Show
Headlines
Media OptionsDownload icon
Monday, July 30, 2018
Full Show
Headlines
Media OptionsDownload icon
Friday, July 27, 2018
Full Show
Headlines
Media OptionsDownload icon
Show Archive

Non-commercial news needs your support

We rely on contributions from our viewers and listeners to do our work.
Please do your part today.
Make a donation