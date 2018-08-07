Independent Global News
Tue, Aug 07, 2018
Headlines
Now Playing
Watch
Transcript
Documenting Hate: New Doc Lays Bare the Violent White Supremacy that Exploded in Charlottesville
Now Playing
Watch
Transcript
New Charlottesville Doc Exposes Neo-Nazi Leaders & Their Ties to U.S. Military & Weapons Contractors
Now Playing
Watch
Transcript
Mother of Heather Heyer, Killed 1 Year Ago: Everyone Needs to Pick Up the Baton & Stand Against Hate
Now Playing
Watch
Transcript
Listen
Media Options
Listen

This is viewer supported news. Please do your part today. Donate.

Recent Shows

Monday, August 06, 2018
Full Show
Headlines
Media OptionsDownload icon
Friday, August 03, 2018
Full Show
Headlines
Media OptionsDownload icon
Thursday, August 02, 2018
Full Show
Headlines
Media OptionsDownload icon
Show Archive

Non-commercial news needs your support

We rely on contributions from our viewers and listeners to do our work.
Please do your part today.
Make a donation