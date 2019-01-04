Independent Global News
Jan 04, 2019
As Most Diverse Congress in History Takes Office, Dems Push to End Shutdown Without Funding for Wall
Jan 04, 2019
Christmas in Tornillo: Activists, Lawmakers Demand Trump Shut Down Prison Camp for Migrant Children
Jan 04, 2019
How Trump’s Labor Secretary Cut a Deal for Multimillionaire & Serial Sexual Abuser Jeffrey Epstein
Jan 03, 2019
Netflix Censors Hasan Minhaj in Saudi Arabia, Sparking Backlash over Khashoggi Killing, War in Yemen
Jan 02, 2019
Netflix Pulls Episode of Hasan Minhaj’s Show for Criticizing Saudi Arabia over Khashoggi Killing
Dec 28, 2018
“The War at Home”: 1979 Film on Anti-Vietnam War Protests Hits Theaters Again with New Relevance
Dec 21, 2018
Shutdown Showdown: Rep. Nanette Barragán on Dire Conditions at Border and Trump’s “Ineffective” Wall
Dec 12, 2018
Climate Migrants: Millions More Could Be Displaced by Global Warming as Carbon Emissions Rise
As Most Diverse Congress in History Takes Office, Dems Push to End Shutdown Without Funding for Wall
Christmas in Tornillo: Activists, Lawmakers Demand Trump Shut Down Prison Camp for Migrant Children
How Trump’s Labor Secretary Cut a Deal for Multimillionaire & Serial Sexual Abuser Jeffrey Epstein
Thursday, January 03, 2019
Netflix Censors Hasan Minhaj in Saudi Arabia, Sparking Backlash over Khashoggi Killing, War in Yemen
On Her Shoulders: Stunning Film Follows Nobel Peace Winner Nadia Murad’s Fight to End Sexual Violence
Wednesday, January 02, 2019
Federal Employees’ Union Sues Trump Admin as 800,000 Workers Remain Unpaid In Ongoing Gov’t Shutdown
As Brazil’s Bolsonaro Takes Office, Opponents Warn of Regressive Policies & Threat of Dictatorship
Tuesday, January 01, 2019
Four Days in Occupied Western Sahara—A Rare Look Inside Africa’s Last Colony
