Independent Global News
Fri, Nov 22, 2019
Headlines
Now Playing
Watch
Transcript
Hundreds of Thousands Join National Strike in Colombia in Rebuke to Right-Wing President Iván Duque
Now Playing
Watch
Transcript
U.N. Rapporteur: Julian Assange Has Faced Psychological Torture; He Should Not Be Extradited to U.S.
Now Playing
Watch
Transcript
“In Defense of Julian Assange”: Why WikiLeaks Founder’s Case Threatens Press Freedom
Now Playing
Watch
Transcript
Listen
Media Options
Listen

This is viewer supported news. Please do your part today. Donate.

Recent Shows

Thursday, November 21, 2019
Full Show
Headlines
Media OptionsDownload icon
Wednesday, November 20, 2019
Full Show
Headlines
Media OptionsDownload icon
Tuesday, November 19, 2019
Full Show
Headlines
Media OptionsDownload icon
Show Archive

Non-commercial news needs your support

We rely on contributions from our viewers and listeners to do our work.
Please do your part today.
Make a donation