Independent Global News
About
Daily Digest
Events
Stations
Español
Donate
Daily Shows
Friday,
November 8, 2019
Thursday,
November 7, 2019
Wednesday,
November 6, 2019
Tuesday,
November 5, 2019
Show Archive
Top Stories
Story
Nov 08, 2019
Warren, Booker & Steyer to Take Part in First-Ever Presidential Forum on Environmental Justice
Story
Nov 08, 2019
“We Can’t Afford to Wait for the
DNC
”: Why Black Lawmakers Organized an Environmental Justice Forum
Story
Nov 08, 2019
Remembering the 1968 Orangeburg Massacre When Police Shot Dead Three Unarmed Black Students
Story
Nov 07, 2019
Algerian Protesters Are Still in the Streets, Months After Pushing Out Longtime President Bouteflika
Web Exclusives
Web Exclusive
Nov 06, 2019
“
DREAM
9” Activist Who Once Infiltrated
ICE
Detention Center Faces Possible Deportation
Web Exclusive
Nov 05, 2019
Greensboro Massacre Survivor: We Must Remember the 1979
KKK
Shooting That Killed 5 Anti-Racists
Web Exclusive
Oct 31, 2019
Rep. Ro Khanna: The Time Is Right to Impeach President Donald Trump
Web Exclusive
Oct 30, 2019
How Policymakers Tried to Clear the Bronx of Its Original Residents By Letting It Burn
Browse Web Exclusives
Topics
Columns
Donate
Independent Global News
About
Daily Digest
Events
Stations
Español
Donate
Daily Shows
Web Exclusives
Topics
Columns
Menu
Menu
Home
Daily Shows
Web Exclusives
Topics
Columns
Editions
English
Español
Follow
Daily Digest
RSS & Podcasts
iPhone App
Democracy Now!
About
Events
Contact
Stations
Get Involved
Education
Jobs
Hot Topics
Syria
Impeachment
Whistleblowers
Climate Crisis
2020 Election
Immigration
Gun Control
Hong Kong
Brazil
Hurricane Dorian
0
Shares
Media Options
Download Video
Download Audio
Get DVD
Other Formats
Fri, Nov 08, 2019
Daily Show
Fri, Nov 08, 2019
Headlines
Now Playing
Watch
Transcript
Warren, Booker & Steyer to Take Part in First-Ever Presidential Forum on Environmental Justice
Now Playing
Watch
Transcript
“We Can’t Afford to Wait for the
DNC
”: Why Black Lawmakers Organized an Environmental Justice Forum
Now Playing
Watch
Transcript
Remembering the 1968 Orangeburg Massacre When Police Shot Dead Three Unarmed Black Students
Now Playing
Watch
Transcript
This is viewer supported news. Please do your part today.
Donate
Listen
Media Options
Listen
Media Options
Download Video
Download Audio
Get DVD
Other Formats
Independent news needs your support
Donate
This is viewer supported news. Please do your part today.
Donate.
Recent Shows
Thursday, November 07, 2019
Full Show
Headlines
Media Options
Algerian Protesters Are Still in the Streets, Months After Pushing Out Longtime President Bouteflika
Ex-Twitter Workers Charged with Spying for Saudis as part of Kingdom’s Growing Crackdown on Dissent
“The Pollinators”: New Film Shows How Decline of Bee Colonies Could Mean Collapse of Food Chain
Media Options
Download Video
Download Audio
Get DVD
Other Formats
Wednesday, November 06, 2019
Full Show
Headlines
Media Options
Is Texas About to Execute an Innocent Man? Rodney Reed’s Family Demands Retrial Amid New Evidence
Dems Win Big on Election Day, Flipping Virginia Legislature & Ousting Trump-Backed Kentucky Gov.
Media Options
Download Video
Download Audio
Get DVD
Other Formats
Tuesday, November 05, 2019
Full Show
Headlines
Media Options
Bill McKibben on U.S. Withdrawal from Paris Accord, California Fires, Climate Refugees & More
“Release My Mother”: A Yale Student Fights to Halt Deportation of His Mother with Stage IV Cancer
NYC
Voters to Decide Today to Adopt Ranked-Choice Voting in Municipal Elections
Colorado Has One of the Highest Voter Turnouts in the Country. Here’s How They Did It
Media Options
Download Video
Download Audio
Get DVD
Other Formats
Show Archive
Independent news needs your support
Donate
Most popular
1
Five Indigenous Leaders Massacred in Colombia; New Wave of Violence Feared as 2,500 Troops Deployed
2
Emboldened by Bolsonaro, Illegal Loggers in Amazon Kill Indigenous Leader Paulo Paulino Guajajara
3
Pathologist Says Jeffrey Epstein Was Strangled to Death
4
Remembering the Greensboro Massacre of 1979, When
KKK
& Nazis Killed 5 People in Broad Daylight
Non-commercial news needs your support
We rely on contributions from our viewers and listeners to do our work.
Please do your part today.
Make a donation
Media Options