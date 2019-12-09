Modal close

Mon, Dec 09, 2019
At Major March in Madrid, Indigenous & Youth Activists Slam Global Leaders for Climate Inaction
Meet the Climbing Kids: 8- & 11-Year-Old Siblings Who Rappel from Bridge Demanding Climate Action
Indigenous Leader Sônia Guajajara: The Amazon Is Burning & Its Defenders Are Being Assassinated
Spanish Actor Javier Bardem: We Need Urgency, Ambition & Reduction to Confront Climate Crisis
Greta Thunberg at Madrid March: Hope in the Streets, Not the U.N. Climate Summit
Greta Thunberg, Rose Whipple & Eriel Deranger on Listening to Indigenous People Amid Climate Crisis
Police Halt Activist-Led “Toxic Tour” of Spain’s “Dirtiest” Corporate Polluters Sponsoring COP25
Shell, ExxonMobil, Chevron & BP Could Be Legally & Morally Liable for Climate Crisis in Philippines
