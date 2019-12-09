Modal close

Hi there,

You trust Democracy Now! to bring you the news stories and global headlines you won't find anywhere else. But did you know that Democracy Now! never accepts money from advertisers, corporate underwriters or governments? This allows us to maintain the editorial independence you rely on—but it also means we need your help. Right now a generous supporter will DOUBLE every donation to Democracy Now!, meaning your gift can go twice as far. Please do your part. It takes just a couple of minutes to make sure that Democracy Now! is there for you and everybody else. Thank you so much!
-Amy Goodman

Non-commercial news needs your support.

We rely on contributions from you, our viewers and listeners to do our work. If you visit us daily or weekly or even just once a month, now is a great time to make your monthly contribution.

Please do your part today.

Donate
Independent Global News

Indigenous Leader Sônia Guajajara: The Amazon Is Burning & Its Defenders Are Being Assassinated

StoryDecember 09, 2019
Watch iconWatch Full ShowNext Story
Listen
Media Options
Listen

Speakers at Friday’s climate march in Madrid included Brazilian indigenous leader Sônia Guajajara. A day after she spoke, two indigenous chiefs — Firmino Prexede Guajajara and Raimundo Guajajara — were gunned down in a drive-by shooting Saturday in Brazil.

More from this Interview

Transcript
This is a rush transcript. Copy may not be in its final form.

AMY GOODMAN: As the climate kids came down from the bridge in Madrid here on Friday, demonstrators continued to march into the city center, where Brazilian indigenous leader Sônia Guajajara addressed the crowd.

SÔNIA GUAJAJARA: [translated] We are asking for help, because Bolsonaro is not just a problem for Brazil. He’s a problem for the entire planet. The Amazon is being burnt, and her defenders are being cruelly assassinated. The forest is at risk, much more than before. Latin America is being raped again by the most predatory greed, that rapes nature and attacks human rights. They want to recolonize us and impose a singular way of life. Each one of us is a warrior in this fight, that was inflicted onto us against life, a fight that’s been happening for over 500 years. We don’t have a plan B. We don’t have a planet B. And each one of us is fundamental in this fight.

AMY GOODMAN: The day after that speech by Sônia Guajajara here in Madrid, two indigenous chiefs — Firmino Prexede Guajajara and Raimundo Guajajara — were gunned down in a drive-by shooting Saturday in Brazil.

The original content of this program is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Noncommercial-No Derivative Works 3.0 United States License. Please attribute legal copies of this work to democracynow.org. Some of the work(s) that this program incorporates, however, may be separately licensed. For further information or additional permissions, contact us.

Next story from this daily show

Spanish Actor Javier Bardem: We Need Urgency, Ambition & Reduction to Confront Climate Crisis
Newsletter
Daily News Digest
Our Daily Digest brings Democracy Now! to your inbox each morning.
Recent News
Headlines for December 9
WatchRead
View All

Non-commercial news needs your support

We rely on contributions from our viewers and listeners to do our work.
Please do your part today.
Make a donation
Up arrowTop