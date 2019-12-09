Media Options
Speakers at Friday’s climate march in Madrid included Brazilian indigenous leader Sônia Guajajara. A day after she spoke, two indigenous chiefs — Firmino Prexede Guajajara and Raimundo Guajajara — were gunned down in a drive-by shooting Saturday in Brazil.
More from this Interview
- Part 1: At Major March in Madrid, Indigenous & Youth Activists Slam Global Leaders for Climate Inaction
- Part 2: Meet the Climbing Kids: 8- & 11-Year-Old Siblings Who Rappel from Bridge Demanding Climate Action
- Part 3: Indigenous Leader Sônia Guajajara: The Amazon Is Burning & Its Defenders Are Being Assassinated
- Part 4: Spanish Actor Javier Bardem: We Need Urgency, Ambition & Reduction to Confront Climate Crisis
- Part 5: Greta Thunberg at Madrid March: Hope in the Streets, Not the U.N. Climate Summit
- Part 6: Greta Thunberg, Rose Whipple & Eriel Deranger on Listening to Indigenous People Amid Climate Crisis
- Part 7: Police Halt Activist-Led “Toxic Tour” of Spain’s “Dirtiest” Corporate Polluters Sponsoring COP25
- Part 8: Shell, ExxonMobil, Chevron & BP Could Be Legally & Morally Liable for Climate Crisis in Philippines
Transcript
AMY GOODMAN: As the climate kids came down from the bridge in Madrid here on Friday, demonstrators continued to march into the city center, where Brazilian indigenous leader Sônia Guajajara addressed the crowd.
SÔNIA GUAJAJARA: [translated] We are asking for help, because Bolsonaro is not just a problem for Brazil. He’s a problem for the entire planet. The Amazon is being burnt, and her defenders are being cruelly assassinated. The forest is at risk, much more than before. Latin America is being raped again by the most predatory greed, that rapes nature and attacks human rights. They want to recolonize us and impose a singular way of life. Each one of us is a warrior in this fight, that was inflicted onto us against life, a fight that’s been happening for over 500 years. We don’t have a plan B. We don’t have a planet B. And each one of us is fundamental in this fight.
AMY GOODMAN: The day after that speech by Sônia Guajajara here in Madrid, two indigenous chiefs — Firmino Prexede Guajajara and Raimundo Guajajara — were gunned down in a drive-by shooting Saturday in Brazil.
Media Options