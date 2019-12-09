Indigenous Leader Sônia Guajajara: The Amazon Is Burning & Its Defenders Are Being Assassinated

This is a rush transcript. Copy may not be in its final form.

AMY GOODMAN: As the climate kids came down from the bridge in Madrid here on Friday, demonstrators continued to march into the city center, where Brazilian indigenous leader Sônia Guajajara addressed the crowd.

SÔNIA GUAJAJARA: [translated] We are asking for help, because Bolsonaro is not just a problem for Brazil. He’s a problem for the entire planet. The Amazon is being burnt, and her defenders are being cruelly assassinated. The forest is at risk, much more than before. Latin America is being raped again by the most predatory greed, that rapes nature and attacks human rights. They want to recolonize us and impose a singular way of life. Each one of us is a warrior in this fight, that was inflicted onto us against life, a fight that’s been happening for over 500 years. We don’t have a plan B. We don’t have a planet B. And each one of us is fundamental in this fight.

AMY GOODMAN: The day after that speech by Sônia Guajajara here in Madrid, two indigenous chiefs — Firmino Prexede Guajajara and Raimundo Guajajara — were gunned down in a drive-by shooting Saturday in Brazil.