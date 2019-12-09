Modal close

Spanish Actor Javier Bardem: We Need Urgency, Ambition & Reduction to Confront Climate Crisis

StoryDecember 09, 2019
Speakers at Friday’s massive climate march in Madrid included the actor Javier Bardem. In 2007, he became the first Spanish actor to win an Academy Award for acting for his supporting role in “No Country for Old Men.” He addressed the crowd in Spanish.

AMY GOODMAN: Back at the march on Friday night, other speakers included the actor Javier Bardem. In 2007, he became the first Spanish actor to win an Academy Award for acting for his supporting role in No Country for Old Men. He addressed the crowd in Spanish.

JAVIER BARDEM: [translated] There are only three words that can ease the impacts that we are already suffering: urgency, ambition and reduction. The decisions and commitments that are made during these days will comprise all of our future, as well as our sons, our daughters and our grandchildren and our entire planet. Politicians must act in accordance to this historic moment, from this — and this is personal for me — stupid Trump, who abandons global agreements, to — and this is also personal for me — stupid Almeida, who wants to reverse Madrid Central and allow polluting vehicles to circulate in our capital.

AMY GOODMAN: That’s Academy Award-winning actor Javier Bardem. He would later apologize on Twitter for calling the mayor and the president of the United States stupid.

