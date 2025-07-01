Gaza’s hunger crisis continues to deepen. In Khan Younis, Drop Site News reports 29-year-old Ayoub Saber Abu Al-Hussain died from severe malnutrition caused by Israel’s blockade. The United Nations warns the territory has completely run out of infant formula, putting hundreds of babies at imminent risk of death. Already at least 66 Palestinian children have died of acute malnutrition due to Israel’s blockade, according to Gaza officials.

Meanwhile, Israel killed at least 15 people seeking food in southern Gaza at a militarized aid distribution site run by the U.S.- and Israeli-backed so-called Gaza Humanitarian Foundation. Fifty others were wounded in the airstrike.

Hussam Al Hawajri: “These people had gone to eat. They went to get a morsel of food to eat. They said they were distributing aid. How do you call it aid, then you shoot at people’s children? Where is the world? Where are the people? You tell me aid, and it’s documented. Then, why do you kill us?”

With the latest attack, nearly 600 Palestinians have been killed while attempting to get food and aid at GHF sites. On Monday, the medical charity Doctors Without Borders condemned the shadowy group’s operations as “slaughter masquerading as humanitarian aid.” After headlines, we’ll go to Gaza for the latest.