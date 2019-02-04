Independent Global News
Tuesday,
February 5, 2019
Monday,
February 4, 2019
Friday,
February 1, 2019
Thursday,
January 31, 2019
Top Stories
Story
Feb 05, 2019
What’s Next for Venezuela as U.S. & Opposition Reject Negotiations Aimed to End Crisis Peacefully?
Story
Feb 05, 2019
Trial of El Chapo Highlights Failure of U.S. War on Drugs, But Will U.S. Ever Be Held to Account?
Story
Feb 04, 2019
Virginia Legislative Black Caucus: Governor Northam Must Resign over Blackface Yearbook Photo
Story
Feb 04, 2019
As Virginia Governor Waffles on Blackface Yearbook Photo,
NAACP
Leader Calls His Apology “Invalid”
Web Exclusives
Web Exclusive
Feb 05, 2019
Crisis at Frigid, Dark
NYC
Prison: “A Choice Was Made Not to Treat People Like Human Beings”
Web Exclusive
Jan 25, 2019
Birmingham Civil Rights Institute Reaffirms Award for Angela Davis
Web Exclusive
Jan 24, 2019
Edward Snowden’s Lawyer Wolfgang Kaleck on the Global Fight for Human Rights
Web Exclusive
Jan 24, 2019
Voices from the
NYC
Women’s Unity Rally: Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Gloria Steinem & More
Browse Web Exclusives
Mon, Feb 04, 2019
Daily Show
Mon, Feb 04, 2019
Headlines
Now Playing
Watch
Transcript
Virginia Legislative Black Caucus: Governor Northam Must Resign over Blackface Yearbook Photo
Now Playing
Watch
Transcript
As Virginia Governor Waffles on Blackface Yearbook Photo,
NAACP
Leader Calls His Apology “Invalid”
Now Playing
Watch
Transcript
Historian: Americans Must Face Violent History of Blackface Amid Virginia Gov. Racist Photo Scandal
Now Playing
Watch
Transcript
Lights Back On at
NYC
Jail After Hundreds Protest, But Prisoners Still Without Heat in Winter
Now Playing
Watch
Transcript
Recent Shows
Tuesday, February 05, 2019
Full Show
Headlines
What’s Next for Venezuela as U.S. & Opposition Reject Negotiations Aimed to End Crisis Peacefully?
Trial of El Chapo Highlights Failure of U.S. War on Drugs, But Will U.S. Ever Be Held to Account?
Monday, February 04, 2019
Full Show
Headlines
Virginia Legislative Black Caucus: Governor Northam Must Resign over Blackface Yearbook Photo
As Virginia Governor Waffles on Blackface Yearbook Photo,
NAACP
Leader Calls His Apology “Invalid”
Historian: Americans Must Face Violent History of Blackface Amid Virginia Gov. Racist Photo Scandal
Lights Back On at
NYC
Jail After Hundreds Protest, But Prisoners Still Without Heat in Winter
Friday, February 01, 2019
Full Show
Headlines
“Do We as a Society Have a Right to Kill?”: Chinonye Chukwu’s Film “Clemency” Examines Death Penalty
A Modern-Day Lynching?: “Always in Season” Looks at 2014 Hanging in NC & Legacy of Racial Terrorism
Show Archive
1
Jailed for Life for Stealing a $159 Jacket? 3,200 Serving Life Without Parole for Nonviolent Crimes
2
Allan Nairn: Trump’s Venezuela Envoy Elliott Abrams Is a War Criminal Who Has Abetted Genocide
3
A War for Oil? Bolton Pushes Privatization of Venezuela’s Oil as U.S. Ratchets Up Pressure on Maduro
4
As U.S. Moves to Oust Maduro, Is Invading Venezuela Next? Allan Nairn on Trump’s Attempted Coup
