Independent Global News
About
Daily Digest
Events
Stations
Español
Donate
Daily Shows
Friday,
January 17, 2020
Thursday,
January 16, 2020
Wednesday,
January 15, 2020
Tuesday,
January 14, 2020
Show Archive
Top Stories
Story
Jan 17, 2020
“They Must Conduct a Full and Fair Trial”: Senators Sworn In for Historic Trump Impeachment Trial
Story
Jan 17, 2020
4 Years Seeking Justice: Daughter of Slain Indigenous Environmental Leader Berta Cáceres Speaks Out
Story
Jan 17, 2020
Interpretation Crisis at the Border Leads to Deportation of Mayan-Language Speakers Seeking Refuge
Headline
Jan 17, 2020
Harvard Law Students Protest Law Firm Paul Weiss for Representing ExxonMobil
Web Exclusives
Web Exclusive
Jan 16, 2020
#Moms4Housing: Meet the Mother & Daughter Armed Police Just Evicted from a Vacant House in Oakland
Web Exclusive
Jan 13, 2020
Women Protest Against Accused Rapists Harvey Weinstein & President Trump
Web Exclusive
Jan 09, 2020
“Modern-Day Slavery”: China Is Forcing Muslims into Forced Labor, Prison & Indoctrination Camps
Web Exclusive
Jan 09, 2020
“A Translation Crisis at the Border”: U.S. Immigration Courts Are Failing Mayan-Language Speakers
Browse Web Exclusives
Topics
Columns
Donate
Independent Global News
About
Daily Digest
Events
Stations
Español
Donate
Daily Shows
Web Exclusives
Topics
Columns
Menu
Menu
Home
Daily Shows
Web Exclusives
Topics
Columns
Editions
English
Español
Follow
Daily Digest
RSS & Podcasts
iPhone App
Democracy Now!
About
Events
Contact
Stations
Get Involved
Education
Jobs
Hot Topics
Iran
Iraq
Impeachment
Climate Crisis
Immigration
2020 Election
Freedom of the Press
Bolivia
Chile
Whistleblowers
0
Shares
Media Options
Download Video
Download Audio
Get DVD
Other Formats
Thu, Jan 16, 2020
Daily Show
Thu, Jan 16, 2020
Headlines
Now Playing
Watch
Transcript
Trump Becomes Just Third U.S. President to Face Impeachment Trial as Case Moves to the Senate
Now Playing
Watch
Transcript
Putin Proposes Sweeping Changes to Russian Constitution, Possibly Prolonging His Grip on Power
Now Playing
Watch
Transcript
We Can’t Be Silent Anymore: Rev. Barber & Poor People’s Campaign Push Presidential Debate on Poverty
Now Playing
Watch
Transcript
Tanks & AR-15s: Moms 4 Housing Speaks Out After Militarized Eviction from Vacant Oakland House
Now Playing
Watch
Transcript
This is viewer supported news. Please do your part today.
Donate
Listen
Media Options
Listen
Media Options
Download Video
Download Audio
Get DVD
Other Formats
Independent news needs your support
Donate
This is viewer supported news. Please do your part today.
Donate.
Recent Shows
Friday, January 17, 2020
Full Show
Headlines
Media Options
“They Must Conduct a Full and Fair Trial”: Senators Sworn In for Historic Trump Impeachment Trial
4 Years Seeking Justice: Daughter of Slain Indigenous Environmental Leader Berta Cáceres Speaks Out
Interpretation Crisis at the Border Leads to Deportation of Mayan-Language Speakers Seeking Refuge
Media Options
Download Video
Download Audio
Get DVD
Other Formats
Thursday, January 16, 2020
Full Show
Headlines
Media Options
Trump Becomes Just Third U.S. President to Face Impeachment Trial as Case Moves to the Senate
Putin Proposes Sweeping Changes to Russian Constitution, Possibly Prolonging His Grip on Power
We Can’t Be Silent Anymore: Rev. Barber & Poor People’s Campaign Push Presidential Debate on Poverty
Tanks & AR-15s: Moms 4 Housing Speaks Out After Militarized Eviction from Vacant Oakland House
Media Options
Download Video
Download Audio
Get DVD
Other Formats
Wednesday, January 15, 2020
Full Show
Headlines
Media Options
Phyllis Bennis on Dem Debate: Support for Combat Troop Withdrawal Is Not Enough to Stop Endless Wars
Sanders and Warren Openly Spar as Some Progressives Fear Fighting Could Help Centrist Democrats
In First All-White Democratic Debate,
CNN
Didn’t Ask a Single Question About Immigration
A Modest Improvement or a Deal to Be Rejected? Warren & Sanders Debate New
NAFTA
Rewrite
Democrats Debate Wealth Tax, Free Public College & Student Debt Relief as Part of New Economic Plan
Media Options
Download Video
Download Audio
Get DVD
Other Formats
Show Archive
Independent news needs your support
Donate
Most popular
1
“Stop the Money Pipeline”: 150 Arrested at Protests Exposing Wall Street’s Link to Climate Crisis
2
Women Protest Against Accused Rapists Harvey Weinstein & President Trump
3
Meet Brittany Kaiser, Cambridge Analytica Whistleblower Releasing Troves of New Files from Data Firm
4
Remembering the 1968 Orangeburg Massacre When Police Shot Dead Three Unarmed Black Students
Non-commercial news needs your support
We rely on contributions from our viewers and listeners to do our work.
Please do your part today.
Make a donation
Media Options