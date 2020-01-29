Independent Global News
About
Daily Digest
Events
Stations
Español
Donate
Daily Shows
Thursday,
January 30, 2020
Wednesday,
January 29, 2020
Tuesday,
January 28, 2020
Monday,
January 27, 2020
Show Archive
Top Stories
Special Broadcast
Jan 30, 2020
WATCH
: Senate Impeachment Trial of President Trump
Story
Jan 30, 2020
Ex-Solicitor General: Alan Dershowitz Is Wrong. Trump Is Not Above the Law & Should Be Impeached
Story
Jan 30, 2020
“Coded Bias”: New Film Looks at Fight Against Racial Bias in Facial Recognition & AI Technology
Story
Jan 29, 2020
“Yet Another Declaration of War on Palestinians”: Rashid Khalidi on Trump’s Middle East “Peace” Plan
Web Exclusives
Web Exclusive
Jan 23, 2020
Poisoned Water & Corporate Greed: Attorney Robert Bilott on His 20-Year Battle Against DuPont
Web Exclusive
Jan 21, 2020
“Our House Is Still on Fire”: Full Speech by Greta Thunberg at World Economic Forum in Davos
Web Exclusive
Jan 16, 2020
#Moms4Housing: Meet the Mother & Daughter Armed Police Just Evicted from a Vacant House in Oakland
Web Exclusive
Jan 13, 2020
Women Protest Against Accused Rapists Harvey Weinstein & President Trump
Browse Web Exclusives
Topics
Columns
Donate
Independent Global News
About
Daily Digest
Events
Stations
Español
Donate
Daily Shows
Web Exclusives
Topics
Columns
Menu
Menu
Home
Daily Shows
Web Exclusives
Topics
Columns
Editions
English
Español
Follow
Daily Digest
RSS & Podcasts
iPhone App
Democracy Now!
About
Events
Contact
Stations
Get Involved
Education
Jobs
Hot Topics
Impeachment
2020 Election
Immigration
Iran
Iraq
Climate Crisis
Freedom of the Press
Brazil
Bolivia
Whistleblowers
0
Shares
Media Options
Download Video
Download Audio
Get DVD
Other Formats
Wed, Jan 29, 2020
Daily Show
Wed, Jan 29, 2020
Headlines
Now Playing
Watch
Transcript
“Yet Another Declaration of War on Palestinians”: Rashid Khalidi on Trump’s Middle East “Peace” Plan
Now Playing
Watch
Transcript
Mehdi Hasan: Trump’s Middle East Plan Is a Policy of Apartheid & Settler Colonialism
Now Playing
Watch
Transcript
Mehdi Hasan: The Impeachment Trial Has Been a Farce Since Day One Filled with
GOP
Lies
Now Playing
Watch
Transcript
South Dakota May Criminalize Lifesaving Healthcare for Trans Youth in Latest Attack on
LGBTQ
Rights
Now Playing
Watch
Transcript
This is viewer supported news. Please do your part today.
Donate
Listen
Media Options
Listen
Media Options
Download Video
Download Audio
Get DVD
Other Formats
Independent news needs your support
Donate
This is viewer supported news. Please do your part today.
Donate.
Recent Shows
Thursday, January 30, 2020
Full Show
Headlines
Media Options
Ex-Solicitor General: Alan Dershowitz Is Wrong. Trump Is Not Above the Law & Should Be Impeached
“Coded Bias”: New Film Looks at Fight Against Racial Bias in Facial Recognition & AI Technology
Media Options
Download Video
Download Audio
Get DVD
Other Formats
Wednesday, January 29, 2020
Full Show
Headlines
Media Options
“Yet Another Declaration of War on Palestinians”: Rashid Khalidi on Trump’s Middle East “Peace” Plan
Mehdi Hasan: Trump’s Middle East Plan Is a Policy of Apartheid & Settler Colonialism
Mehdi Hasan: The Impeachment Trial Has Been a Farce Since Day One Filled with
GOP
Lies
South Dakota May Criminalize Lifesaving Healthcare for Trans Youth in Latest Attack on
LGBTQ
Rights
Media Options
Download Video
Download Audio
Get DVD
Other Formats
Tuesday, January 28, 2020
Full Show
Headlines
Media Options
Trump’s Expansive Claims of Executive Privilege Pose “Very Serious Constitutional Crisis”
Murder of Mexican Artist Isabel Cabanillas Highlights Endemic Issue of Femicide in Ciudad Juárez
Chinese Artist & Filmmaker Ai Weiwei on State Violence from Mexico to Hong Kong to Xinjiang
Media Options
Download Video
Download Audio
Get DVD
Other Formats
Show Archive
Independent news needs your support
Donate
Most popular
1
Mexican Feminist & Activist Isabel Cabanillas de la Torre Killed in Juárez
2
Washington Post Suspends Reporter for Tweet About Kobe Bryant Rape Allegation
3
High-Ranking Pharma Exec Sentenced to 5.5 Years for Role in Opioid Crisis
4
Mexican Soldiers Attack Central American Migrant Caravan, Arresting 800
Non-commercial news needs your support
We rely on contributions from our viewers and listeners to do our work.
Please do your part today.
Make a donation
Media Options