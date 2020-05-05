Dear Friend,

During the COVID-19 pandemic, independent news is more important than ever. You turn to Democracy Now! because you trust that when we're reporting on this global crisis, our coverage is not brought to you by the fossil fuel, insurance or weapons industries or Big Pharma. We're bringing you stories you simply won't hear anywhere else—but we’re counting on you to make it possible. Today for Giving Tuesday Now, a global day of giving, a generous supporter will TRIPLE your donation to Democracy Now!, meaning your gift goes three times as far. This is a challenging time for us all, but if you're able to support Democracy Now! with a donation, please do so today. Stay safe, and thank you so much.
-Amy Goodman

Non-commercial news needs your support.

We rely on contributions from you, our viewers and listeners to do our work. If you visit us daily or weekly or even just once a month, now is a great time to make your monthly contribution.

Please do your part today.

Donate
Independent Global News
Tue, May 05, 2020
Headlines
Now Playing
Watch
Transcript
Remembering Valentina Blackhorse, Beloved 28-Year-Old Navajo Community Activist Who Died of COVID-19
Now Playing
Watch
Transcript
Navajo Nation Suffers Third-Highest COVID-19 Infection Rate in U.S. with Limited Healthcare & Water
Now Playing
Watch
Transcript
Calls Grow for Mass Release from Ohio’s Marion Prison as 80% of Prisoners Test Positive for COVID-19
Now Playing
Watch
Transcript
The Case for Prison Abolition: Ruth Wilson Gilmore on COVID-19, Racial Capitalism & Decarceration
Now Playing
Watch
Transcript
Listen
Media Options
Listen

This is viewer supported news. Please do your part today. Donate.

Recent Shows

Monday, May 04, 2020
Full Show
Headlines
Media Options
Friday, May 01, 2020
Full Show
Headlines
Media Options
Thursday, April 30, 2020
Full Show
Headlines
Media Options
Show Archive

Non-commercial news needs your support

We rely on contributions from our viewers and listeners to do our work.
Please do your part today.
Make a donation