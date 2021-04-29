Independent Global News
Daily Shows
Friday,
April 30, 2021
Thursday,
April 29, 2021
Wednesday,
April 28, 2021
Tuesday,
April 27, 2021
Show Archive
Top Stories
Story
Apr 30, 2021
“A Threshold Crossed”: Israel Is Guilty of Apartheid, Human Rights Watch Says for First Time
Story
Apr 30, 2021
After Protests over Unauthorized Use of
MOVE
Child’s Bones, U. of Pennsylvania & Princeton Apologize
Story
Apr 30, 2021
Bone Rooms: How Elite Schools and Museums Amassed Black and Native Human Remains Without Consent
Story
Apr 27, 2021
Ivy League Secret Exposed: Classes Used Bones of Black Children Killed in 1985
MOVE
Police Bombing
Web Exclusives
Web Exclusive
Apr 22, 2021
The Red Deal: Extended Interview with Red Nation Members About an Indigenous Plan to Save Our Earth
Web Exclusive
Mar 31, 2021
“I Felt the Need to Call the Police on the Police”: Witnesses Describe Seeing George Floyd’s Murder
Web Exclusive
Feb 05, 2021
Incarcerated Activist Kinetik Justice & Others Severely Beaten in Alabama Prison
DOJ
Sued over Abuse
Web Exclusive
Dec 08, 2020
2020 Ballot Initiative Wins: Abortion Rights, Lawyers for People Facing Eviction & Payday Loan Limits
Browse Web Exclusives
Hot Topics
Police Brutality
Coronavirus
Gun Control
Climate Crisis
George Floyd
Sexual Harassment & Abuse
Immigration
Black Lives Matter
U.S. Capitol Insurrection
Iran
Thu, Apr 29, 2021
Daily Show
Thu, Apr 29, 2021
Headlines
The Modi Surge:
COVID
-19 Cases Overwhelm India’s Healthcare System as Gov’t Censors Critics
New
COVID
-19 Variant, Linked to India’s Record Wave of Infections & Deaths, Now Seen in 19 Countries
How Lifting Intellectual Property Restrictions Could Help World Vaccinate 60% of Population by 2022
“Rejection of the Neoliberal Framework”: Biden Proposes Trillions in New Spending, Taxes on the Rich
This is viewer supported news. Please do your part today.
Donate
Recent Shows
Friday, April 30, 2021
Full Show
Headlines
“A Threshold Crossed”: Israel Is Guilty of Apartheid, Human Rights Watch Says for First Time
After Protests over Unauthorized Use of
MOVE
Child’s Bones, U. of Pennsylvania & Princeton Apologize
Bone Rooms: How Elite Schools and Museums Amassed Black and Native Human Remains Without Consent
Thursday, April 29, 2021
Full Show
Headlines
The Modi Surge:
COVID
-19 Cases Overwhelm India’s Healthcare System as Gov’t Censors Critics
New
COVID
-19 Variant, Linked to India’s Record Wave of Infections & Deaths, Now Seen in 19 Countries
How Lifting Intellectual Property Restrictions Could Help World Vaccinate 60% of Population by 2022
“Rejection of the Neoliberal Framework”: Biden Proposes Trillions in New Spending, Taxes on the Rich
Wednesday, April 28, 2021
Full Show
Headlines
“Empire Politician”: Joe Biden’s Half-Century Record on Foreign Policy, War, Militarism & the
CIA
Jeremy Scahill: Joe Biden’s Foreign Policy Record Shows Evolution of U.S. Empire Since Vietnam War
Jeremy Scahill on Biden’s “War Against Whistleblowers,” from Daniel Ellsberg to Edward Snowden
Show Archive
Independent news needs your support
Donate
