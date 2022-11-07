Hi there,

Join us Tuesday, November 8 from 9 pm to midnight ET for Democracy Now!’s three-hour election night special, where we'll bring you the latest on the key congressional races that will determine the balance of power in the House and Senate, as well as gubernatorial races and ballot initiatives from around the country. Our coverage is crucial in these times of war, climate chaos and right-wing extremism—but we can’t do it alone. Can you donate $25 to Democracy Now! today to support our election night special and so much more? Right now, a generous donor will TRIPLE your gift, which means your $25 donation is worth $75. Please do your part to help us air the voices of activists, analysts and grassroots leaders as they discuss how the movements on the ground will go forward following these important midterm elections. Thank you so much and stay safe.
-Amy Goodman

Non-commercial news needs your support.

We rely on contributions from you, our viewers and listeners to do our work. If you visit us daily or weekly or even just once a month, now is a great time to make your monthly contribution.

Please do your part today.

Donate
Mon, Nov 07, 2022
Why Is AIPAC Spending Millions to Beat Summer Lee, a Democratic Socialist Running for Congress in PA?
Voters to Decide on Abortion, Marijuana, Ranked-Choice Voting & Prison Labor in 2022 Midterm Ballot Initiatives
Musk Fires Half of Twitter’s Workforce; Rights Orgs Urge Boycott of “Superspreader of Misinformation”
This is viewer supported news.

Friday, November 04, 2022
Thursday, November 03, 2022
Wednesday, November 02, 2022
