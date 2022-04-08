Independent Global News
Friday,
April 8, 2022
Thursday,
April 7, 2022
Wednesday,
April 6, 2022
Tuesday,
April 5, 2022
Top Stories
Story
Apr 08, 2022
Justice: Ketanji Brown Jackson Makes “Herstory” as First Black Woman Confirmed to Supreme Court
Story
Apr 08, 2022
Law Professor Michele Goodwin Condemns Wave of “Unprecedented & Unfathomable” Anti-Abortion Laws
Story
Apr 08, 2022
End the Double Standard: U.S. Accuses Russia of War Crimes While Continuing to Oppose the
ICC
Story
Apr 08, 2022
Trita Parsi: War Could Be on Horizon If Iran Nuclear Deal Is Not Restored Soon
Web Exclusive
Mar 30, 2022
New Book Documents Role of U.N. & EU in Humanitarian Crisis for African Refugees Held in Libyan Prisons
Web Exclusive
Mar 23, 2022
We Need a Peace Settlement: Ukrainian Scholar Volodymyr Ishchenko on Russia’s Invasion
Web Exclusive
Mar 15, 2022
Mass Execution in Saudi Arabia as
MBS
Faces Khashoggi Murder Lawsuit & U.S. Keeps Backing War on Yemen
Web Exclusive
Mar 14, 2022
Brent Renaud: The Democracy Now! Interviews
Fri, Apr 08, 2022
Fri, Apr 08, 2022
Justice: Ketanji Brown Jackson Makes “Herstory” as First Black Woman Confirmed to Supreme Court
Law Professor Michele Goodwin Condemns Wave of “Unprecedented & Unfathomable” Anti-Abortion Laws
End the Double Standard: U.S. Accuses Russia of War Crimes While Continuing to Oppose the
ICC
Trita Parsi: War Could Be on Horizon If Iran Nuclear Deal Is Not Restored Soon
Thursday, April 07, 2022
Making a Killing: Big Oil Reaps Record Profits Using Ukraine War as Pretext to Hike Gas Prices
Europe Buys $38B in Russian Energy Since Invasion; 30% of the Gas Comes Via Pipelines in Ukraine
Bill McKibben: Latest
IPCC
Climate Report Underscores “Fossil Fuel Is at the Root of Our Problems”
Hungary’s Far-Right Nationalist PM Viktor Orbán, an Ally of Putin & Trump, Wins 4th Consecutive Term
We Need Student Debt Cancellation: Astra Taylor Responds to Biden Extending Payment Moratorium
Wednesday, April 06, 2022
Washington Post Video Journalist Captures Ukrainian Stories as Russian Forces Leave Parts of Ukraine
Back from Kabul, Women’s Delegation Urges U.S. & Europe to Unfreeze Afghan Funds Amid Humanitarian Crisis
Tuesday, April 05, 2022
Pakistan in Crisis After PM Imran Khan Dissolved Parliament & Accused U.S. of Plotting Regime Change
Poor in El Salvador Face Brunt of Crackdown on Gang Violence as Gov’t Suspends Rights, Arrests 6,000+
A Poor People’s Pandemic: Report Reveals Poor Died from
COVID
at Twice the Rate of Wealthy in U.S.
1
“We Just Unionized Amazon”: How Two Best Friends Beat the Retail Giant’s Union-Busting Campaign
2
“Disappeared”: Chris Hedges Responds to YouTube Deleting His 6-Year Archive of RT America Shows
3
Ukraine Accuses Russia of War Crimes as Photos Appear to Show Atrocities in Bucha
4
Pakistan in Crisis After PM Imran Khan Dissolved Parliament & Accused U.S. of Plotting Regime Change
