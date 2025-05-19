Hi there,

In this chaotic news cycle it may be tempting to tune out, but we hope you won’t—only an informed and engaged public can defend democracy. In these times of deep political polarization we need news that goes beyond play-by-play headlines, news that goes to the heart of each story by asking people to tell their own stories of abuses of power and injustice in their own words. If our journalism is important to you, please donate today. Every dollar makes a difference. Thank you so much.

Democracy Now!
Amy Goodman

Non-commercial news needs your support.

We rely on contributions from you, our viewers and listeners to do our work. If you visit us daily or weekly or even just once a month, now is a great time to make your monthly contribution.

Please do your part today.

Donate
Independent Global News
Mon, May 19, 2025
Headlines
Now Playing
Watch
Transcript
“Absolutely Genocidal”: Mouin Rabbani on “Gideon’s Chariots,” Israel’s Latest Escalation of War on Gaza
Now Playing
Watch
Transcript
Project Esther: NYT Details Right-Wing Plan to “Rebrand All Critics of Israel” as Hamas Supporters
Now Playing
Watch
Transcript
Columbia Chose Silence, Not Solidarity: Mahmoud Khalil’s Statement at Alternative Graduation Ceremony
Now Playing
Watch
Transcript
On 100th Birthday of Malcolm X, Family Presses Trump to Release Gov’t Files on Assassination
Now Playing
Watch
Transcript
Listen
Media Options
Listen

This is viewer supported news. Please do your part today. Donate.

Recent Shows

Friday, May 16, 2025
Full Show
Headlines
Media Options
Thursday, May 15, 2025
Full Show
Headlines
Media Options
Wednesday, May 14, 2025
Full Show
Headlines
Media Options
Show Archive

Non-commercial news needs your support

We rely on contributions from our viewers and listeners to do our work.
Please do your part today.
Make a donation