Former Rockette: Troupe Should Not Perform at Inauguration; Trump Has Degraded, Objectified Women

former member of the Radio City Rockettes from 2005 to 2007.
senior reporter for TheWrap, where he covers the intersection of politics and entertainment. His recent articles include "Insiders: Trump Team Dangled Ambassadorships to Lure A-List Inauguration Singers" and "Radio City Rockettes 'Appalled' over Trump Inauguration Command Performance."
Donald Trump’s Presidential Inaugural Committee has undergone a major shakeup in an effort to attract A-list celebrities to perform for the January 20 event. To date, only a few major performers have agreed to sign on. Donald Trump’s plans to attract celebrity performers to his inauguration suffered another blow over the weekend, after the company that manages the Radio City Rockettes said its members will be allowed to opt out of performing at the inauguration. The decision by the Madison Square Garden Company came after the union that represents members of The Rockettes initially said full-time members of the troupe were contractually obligated to perform at Trump’s inauguration. That prompted a firestorm of protest from the public, as well as from some current and past members of The Rockettes. We speak to Autumn Withers, who was a member of the Radio City Rockettes from 2005 to 2007.
