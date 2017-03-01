Linda Sarsour on March 8 "Day Without a Woman" Strike & Continuing to Organize Against Trump

This is a rush transcript. Copy may not be in its final form.

AMY GOODMAN: Linda, as we come to the end of this hour, you’re a major organizer, not only in New York, but around the country, one of the organizers of the March on Washington. What are the plans today, as—I don’t know if it’s because so many of the leading anchors on the networks got to have a private, off-the-record conversation with President Trump yesterday, but there is a great softening toward: "Oh, this is the day he has become president. This is Donald Trump adopting a very important new tone." How does that affect your organizing?

LINDA SARSOUR: Oh, I was fired up, and we were all more fired up after hearing his joint address yesterday, literally targeting every single issue that we care about, in particular, as progressives. We will continue to organize. You have seen consistent organizing since the Women’s March on Washington in every corner of this country. We’re gearing up for a Day Without a Woman, showing the president, who has continued to target us as women on many issues that we care about, but in particular on reproductive rights, that we are going to show him what happens when we keep our money in our pockets, when we—

AMY GOODMAN: And that’s what day?

LINDA SARSOUR: That’s going to be on International Women’s Day, on March 8th. And, you know, we, as the American people, got to start demanding transparency. Early warning signs of fascism—and he’s engaging in almost everything on that list that I saw at the Holocaust Museum in Washington, D.C. So, stay alert. Reading a teleprompter is not what makes you presidential. It’s your actions that you take, and it’s democracy.

AMY GOODMAN: Well, we’re going to have to leave it there. I want to thank you all for being with us. Linda Sarsour, thank you for joining us, leading activist here in New York. Jeffrey Sachs, professor at Columbia University, head of the Center for Sustainable Development, author of the new book, Building the New American Economy: Smart, Fair, and Sustainable. I want to thank Bill Hartung for joining us, as well as Ola Ojewumi, who was in the room yesterday, and Professor Kelly Lytle Hernández from Los Angeles at UCLA.