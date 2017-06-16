Clicky
Independent Global News

Did Trump Violate Emoluments Clause from Day One by Receiving Payments to Trump Hotels, Trademarks?

StoryJune 16, 2017
Watch iconWatch Full ShowNext Story
Listen
Media Options
Listen

We speak with Congressmember Keith Ellison, who is among nearly 200 Democratic lawmakers who are suing President Donald Trump, accusing him of violating the Emoluments Clause of the Constitution by accepting millions of dollars in payments from foreign governments to his companies while serving as U.S. president. The suit alleges that Trump accepted foreign payments which benefit him directly, without first obtaining consent from Congress.

Related Story

Video squareStoryJun 15, 2017Rep. Barbara Lee: In Expanding Global Wars, Trump Is Creating More Havoc and Chaos & Has No Strategy
Guests
  • Keith Ellison

    Minnesota Democratic congressmember and co-chair of the House Progressive Caucus. He’s the first Muslim member of Congress.

Transcript
This is a rush transcript. Copy may not be in its final form.

AMY GOODMAN: Congressman—

REP. KEITH ELLISON: But, of course—

AMY GOODMAN: We only have a few minutes, and I want to get to a number of topics. You and nearly 200 Democratic congressmembers are suing President Trump, accusing him of violating the Emoluments Clause of the Constitution by accepting millions of dollars—

REP. KEITH ELLISON: Right.

AMY GOODMAN: —in payments from foreign governments to his companies while serving as president. Explain, and what you hope to gain from this and whether you think any Republicans will join you in this lawsuit.

REP. KEITH ELLISON: Well, we are looking for our constitutional conservatives out there, right? They like to tout themselves as that. It would be nice to have one nowadays. The Constitution of the United States [states] that the president, nor any federal officer, can receive payments from a foreign government. The root of this idea is that, you know, we want the American government to work for the American people. And it also has, in a provision, that you can do it, if Congress approves of it. But Congress has not been presented with any request to approve the president receiving an emolument.

And what are the emoluments we’re talking about? Well, let’s just start with the fact that he owns a bunch of golf courses. Foreign nationals can take out memberships to the tune of—I don’t know—several hundred thousand dollars, pay, you know, annual dues in the form of about $25,000. And those things go straight into his personal accounts. They are—that’s money that goes straight to him. And so—and then there’s other things. If anybody goes to stay a night in his hotel, I mean, that’s—he is essentially receiving payments from foreign sources, which he’s not entitled to do unless he gets permission from Congress, which he has not got. So, he’s violating the Constitution. And he was violating it on day one. When he put his hand up, he was—and swore that oath to protect and defend the American people, he was in violation. And he needs to be held accountable.

The original content of this program is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Noncommercial-No Derivative Works 3.0 United States License. Please attribute legal copies of this work to democracynow.org. Some of the work(s) that this program incorporates, however, may be separately licensed. For further information or additional permissions, contact us.

Next story from this daily show

Democrats Launch "Resistance Summer" Focused on Healthcare, Education & Social Security
Newsletter
Daily News Digest

Our Daily Digest brings Democracy Now! to your inbox each morning.

Recent News
Headlines for June 16
WatchRead
View All

Non-commercial news needs your support

We rely on contributions from our viewers and listeners to do our work.
Please do your part today.

Make a donation
Up arrowTop